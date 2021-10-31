Brexit is damaging the UK economy, 44% of voters say | Brexit





Nearly twice as many voters now believe Brexit is having a negative impact on the UK economy, according to the latest poll conducted by the Observer during Budget Week.

The survey comes after Office for Budget Responsibility chairman Richard Hughes said his organization had calculated that the negative impact on GDP of the UK leaving the EU would be twice as large as that of the pandemic. is.

Hughes said Brexit would cut the UK’s potential GDP by around 4% in the long run and an additional 2% due to the pandemic. In the long run, Brexit is a case of greater impact than the epidemic, he said.

The poll results appear to be in line with other recent polls, including one by Ipsos MORI last week, and concerns about Brexit’s impact have risen to the point that it is now considered the country’s biggest problem alongside Covid-19.

According to the Opinium survey, 44% of people think Brexit is having a bad impact on the UK economy, while 25% think it is having a positive impact.

More clearly, 53% of people think Brexit is having a bad impact on store prices, while 13% think it is having a good impact, while 51% think it will have a negative impact on the UK’s ability to import goods from the EU. I think it’s going crazy. 15% thought it would be helpful.

People appear to be linking Brexit, though Prime Minister Rishi Sunax’s approval rating has risen slightly after Wednesday’s budget speech, which raised government spending to the highest level since the 1970s, warning on Wednesday that inflation could reach 4% next year. It’s true. Economic issues, including rising prices, will cause No 10 and No 11 Downing Street to be a concern.

Voters have been told through the Brexit campaign that Brexit will create a more dynamic UK economy and lower prices. Photo: Nathan Sturk/Getty Images

During the Brexit campaign, led by Boris Johnson and Michael Gove, voters left the EU through a Leave campaign, creating a more dynamic UK economy where they can freely trade globally. He said that the price will come down as there is less bureaucracy and less bureaucracy.

The OBR report, issued alongside the Sunaks budget, said the evidence to date suggests a previous forecast that Brexit would lead to a 15% decline in both UK imports from the EU and EU exports.

The report said: The evidence so far shows that Brexit has reduced both import and export intensity, and the development is still consistent with the initial assumption of a 15% decline each.

It has also made it clear that the truck driver shortage is at least in part due to Brexit.

Last week, the Financial Times reported that global commodity trade has rebounded sharply since the peak of the CPB World Trade Monitor through August of this year, but the UK is proving a notable exception, where exports still plummeted.

Since the end of the Brexit transition period on 1 January this year, UK ministers have argued that trade difficulties to and from the European Union are short-lived and will only be a thorny problem that will be resolved quickly as companies become accustomed to the new EU. come. Ready.

Opinium has found clear evidence of unrest over Brexit, but this has not yet been interpreted as a negative impact on Conservative support.

The Conservative Party fell one point to 40% from two weeks ago, while the Labor Party fell two points to 35%. Lib Dems at 8%, Greens at 7%, SNP at 5% and Plaid Cymru at 1%.

