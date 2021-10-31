UK weather: wind and rain bring ‘wild start’ to Sunday But what’s the prediction for tonight’s trick or treat? | weather news





The Weather Service has warned of a “wild start” on Sunday, with winds of up to 50 mph and heavy rain expected in parts of the UK.

An amber weather warning for rain, issued on Saturday, remains in place for London, South Wales and South Wales, North West and North Wales and parts of Scotland, including Glasgow, where the COP26 climate summit will begin.

This means flooding and travel disruptions could occur, forecasters say disruptions and additional wet weather are likely in the first week of November. The Bureau of Meteorology says the heaviest and most frequent showers will be in the West.

The weather tonight is expected to be windy and rainy, especially in many parts of the South and West, as thousands of children and families prepare for a Halloween trick or treat this evening. Showers will also combine with longer rains in parts of the north and west.

Meteorologist Stephen Keats said the weather will start “downhill” in the west throughout Sunday.

“There will be heavy rains from the west and some heavy rains from the Atlantic,” he said. “It will dominate the weather until tomorrow.

“A lot of rain will push across the western parts of England and Wales, accompanied by fairly strong and strong winds.”

Winds of around 40-50 mph can be seen in some parts of Wales and southern England, Keats said, “which could potentially cause problems”.

“It’s going to be a pretty rough start to Sunday,” he added. “Given the fact that the trees are full of leaves and the land is saturated in a lot of areas, one or a tree could fall. It would be very unstable.”

Image: Saturday has caused traffic chaos for some people, including the owner of this car, near Donyatt, Somerset.

Seven flood warnings were issued for the UK on Saturday, including five in the Lake District and two in the southwest.

Large areas of the country have experienced heavy rains and flooding, with Honister Pass in Cumbria receiving 110mm of rain in 48 hours.

In Wales, the Coast Guard, police, fire department and ambulance services launched a search following reports of people in distress in the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest.

Image: Emergency services searching the Cleddau River in Haverfordwest. Photo: Martin Cavani

The incident has been described as a “woeful” and a “tragedy” in which local politicians express their support for those involved.

Keats said temperatures will drop next week, giving it a “seasonal” feel and the weather will remain “unstable” with the risk of “heavy rain” remaining.

However, he added, “the most devastating potential from the weather will be the next 24-36 hours.”

