British police struggle to end abuse of women by their own officers





LONDON James Mason was working for the North London Police Department and reported that a young woman had just been robbed on a city street. The woman, already shaken, was even more irritated by Mr. Masons’ question. What did she wear to work? did she have a boyfriend? Does she want to go to dinner?

When she contacted him to request a case update, he continued to aggressively pursue her. And when she told him he didn’t answer the phone, he replied by email. In fact, reaching out to victims is positively encouraged. It was a frowned upon rejection.

Mr. Mason will be promoted to London Metropolitan Police Service and eventually become Chief Investigator. The young woman, on the other hand, remained silent about the 2011 episode, saying in an interview that she had no authority until last year.

At a disciplinary hearing held last month, the woman was anonymized, and Mason was found guilty of abusing the police officer’s powers for sexual purposes. But rather than being fired, Mason received a final written warning this month. While the ruling shocked victims, it reflected what criminal justice experts described as an organized failure within the British police force struggling to control or discipline abusive staff. woman.

In August, a former Northumbria police officer was sentenced to charges of indecent assault and misconduct in the exploitative sexual relationship with two victims of domestic violence. This month, Nottinghamshire police were fired and banned from work after sending a sexual message to a woman who stopped her while driving. Also this month, the Disciplinary Commission found that a sexual relationship with a woman being investigated by London police on criminal charges constituted a grave misconduct.

This type of police officer’s behavior has provoked outrage among women, human rights groups and politicians across the UK, and was sentenced in September after London police officer Wayne Couzens abused his position to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard. peaked after receiving

Police admitted a mistake in the investigation of Mr. Kuzens, who was sentenced to life in prison, raising concerns across the country that the military is not doing enough to identify and deter criminals.

A young woman pursued by Mason, who asked not to disclose her name because she had previously been attacked online, said she believes the police are more concerned with preserving Masons’ career than with her own safety. She said in an interview that she shouldn’t be protected.

Mason, who apologized at the disciplinary hearing, remained as chief criminal. Attempts to reach him through the Metropolitan Police were unsuccessful.

Statistics released by Channel 4 investigations show that over the past four years, approximately 2,000 police officers nationwide have been charged with sexual misconduct, including rape. Of those, only 8% were fired. In almost 60% of cases, no action has been taken against the accused. In most cases, it was investigated that even if an illegal act was confirmed, it did not lead to criminal prosecution.

Zo Billingham, a former investigator with an independent watchdog group reviewing public security in the UK, says Couzenss’ crimes are extreme cases but need to be looked at in a broader context.

The narrative must not be: This is an aberration, this is a one-off, he’s a bad egg, she said. What can we do in the police force to stop this misogynistic tolerance for inappropriate behavior?

People who do bad things make up a minority of police officers overall, but Billingham says these examples exist in a culture where officers act as a close-knit class without punishment when they are criticized.

A police official said some progress had been made. The independent Office of Police Behavior, an outside watchdog group, released new data this week, showing that the number of officers subject to disciplinary proceedings for abusing their positions for sexual purposes has risen sharply over the past three years.

The new figures show that between 2018 and 2021, 66 police officers and police officers were investigated in the past year alone, resulting in 42 disciplinary proceedings, of which 63 were found to be cheating.

Officials say the increase is a direct result of efforts to address the issue and hold responsible people accountable. Many sexual offenses are classified as corruption due to abuse of power, and are automatically investigated by the monitoring team. However, some police officers did not treat the case as corruption, so it was not referred to the group.

For victims, such as women who have been robbed, the experience can leave an indelible mark.

The bullying broke her trust in the system, she said. She said she was hesitant to report it to the police when she found herself in an abusive relationship years later.

However, after observing the #MeToo movement in recent years and going through a lot of personal growth, she said she felt it was time to report an episode.

Amid growing public investigations, local and national police and oversight agencies have taken several steps to address concerns. The Ministry of Home Affairs, the government body responsible for security, has announced an investigation into the matter raised by the murder of Sarah Everard.

The London Police Department, which did not respond to a request for comment, has announced its own review of standards and practices and plans to increase the number of investigators investigating police abuse. In addition, a dedicated team will be formed to investigate allegations of sexual harassment and domestic violence.

The National Police Chiefs Council has directed the UK Police Chiefs to review all allegations of sexual misconduct, indecent exposure and domestic violence involving officers over the past two years.

Some former police officers strongly supported a zero-tolerance approach to sex crimes and believe that officers should be fired immediately if found guilty in an investigation.

Transparency is key, says Janet Hills, a recently retired detective who has served the Metropolitan Police for 30 years and is also president of the National Black Police Association.

They have to shout it out and be very brazen and clear, she said. Do not hit your wrist.

She said that, in her experience, the whistleblower process was stopped because the police requested an investigation into a colleague and prevented the whistleblower from reporting it.

We were asked to mark our own homework, she said.

People in the unit who tried to shout bad deeds often ran into obstacles. Former police officer Paige Kimberly was turned down from consulting with the police after she and her male colleagues reported vulgar, sexist and abusive messages on a WhatsApp group. She won an employment lawsuit against the London Police this month.

Kimberleys attorney Terry Falco, who is also a former police officer, said the case reflects the broader boys’ club culture. They treated it like nothing, he said.

Former Nottinghamshire Police Chief Sue Fish, who shared experiences of sexual assault by co-workers, said the message was flooded with messages from former and current officers who tried to file a whistleblower. Some have seen them embark on investigations in defensive and isolated cultures.

British police are excellent in many ways, said Fish. But it systematically fails women and girls, internally it systematically fails people, and it systematically fails marginalized or minority communities.

Fish said consistent leadership is needed to identify and eradicate misogyny at the heart of the problem.

Part of their story is that Couzens is a bad apple and he’s rotting barrels. But in practice, she adds, there are a lot of bad things that can deter good officers and attack predators.

So actually she said the key issue was the barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/31/world/europe/uk-police-sexual-misconduct.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos