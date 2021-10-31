Woman dies as large group of migrants attempt to swim in ocean to United States, officials say





SAN DIEGO A woman who appeared to be part of a large group of migrants trying to swim across the US-Mexico border in the cold waters of the Pacific Ocean early on Saturday has died, officials said.

The woman, who has not been identified, was declared dead by paramedics, according to a statement Saturday evening from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The migrants, including 25 men and 11 women from Mexico, were arrested by the U.S. border patrol for processing, CBP said. Some made it ashore in the United States and others were rescued at sea.

No injuries were reported among this group.

Border patrol officials received a report that as many as 70 people were attempting to swim from Tijuana to Border Field State Park in Imperial Beach around 11:38 p.m. Friday, CBP said.

Border patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, the San Diego Fire Department, which includes lifeguards, and California state park officials have responded.

The Coast Guard brought in two ships and a Jayhawk helicopter and rescued 13 people in an operation that ran from roughly midnight to noon on Saturday, said Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist 1st Class Adam Stanton.

Those 13 people were part of the group of 36 being treated, CBP said. It was not clear if there were more migrants who returned to Playas de Tijuana or who are missing.

The United States’ steel border barrier with Mexico stretches approximately 300 feet into the sea, much shorter than the ocean piers in Southern California, which could make ocean passage easy. But Pacific water temperatures, even when they are in the low 60s, can be fatal.

The water temperature for coastal areas of San Diego County was in the low 60s early Saturday morning with waves of 2 to 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Meetings with undocumented migrants at the southern border exceeded 1.7 million for the fiscal year that ended in September, a record high, according to CBP data.

Some of these migrants tried to get to California by sea, often filling small boats known as “pangas” to dangerously unstable levels and ending up on an unknown beach in San Diego County.

On May 2, a trawler-style vessel carrying 33 people overturned off San Diego, sending the suspected migrants on board in cold, rough waters. Three people died.

