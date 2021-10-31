UK Covid infection is at record level, but cases may have peaked | covid





The UK released two different photos of the spread of COVID-19 across the UK last week. Together they suggest that infections have reached record levels since the outbreak began, but have raised hopes that the current high wave of cases across the UK may have peaked.

The first study is based on a randomized survey of households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland where approximately 1.28 million people were found to be infected with COVID-19 during the week ending 22 October. It started in England. This weekly survey conducted by the National Statistical Office is rated as the most reliable measure of infection levels in the UK.

However, a second analysis based on the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) report of new cases in the state ending October 29 showed a 14% drop in the number of cases since. However, these reports are considered a less reliable measure of the number of COVID-19 cases, leaving some uncertainty about the UK’s disease progression.

Professor Paul Hunter at the University of East Anglia adds that it is too early to say whether infections have actually decreased. He added that if the infection actually matches the daily reports from DHSC, we’ll see the effects sooner. It’s Friday in the ONS dataset.

Professor Jim Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute in Oxford, said that the prevalence in the UK is peaking or is nearing a peak, adding: fall. I definitely want 1,000 to be hospitalized every day and 1,000 to die in a week.

Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, said: “If the situation worsens, there is a risk that it will put pressure on the health care system and reduce opportunities to care for those who are at their worst.” . Anyone who has had an accident on the freeway or whose daily work has worsened may find themselves inaccessible to the intensive care unit of a local hospital.

