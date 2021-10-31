UK ‘tornado hits’ as Birmingham hit with heavy rain and wind on Halloween





Heavy rains and gusts hit Birmingham and the Black Country during Halloween. Some in the UK, on ​​the other hand, ‘may have seen a tornado’.

Torrential downpours swept across the West Midlands this morning, with more showers expected between tonight and tonight.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said there will be strong winds through the night. Today’s high temperature is 13C and daytime temperature is 6C.

Read More: Heavy rain is expected over the weekend of Halloween holidays across the West Midlands.

It has also been revealed that parts of the UK may have experienced tornadoes today, following recorded gusts of 80 mph in the south of England and reports of wind damage that could disrupt travel.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain span most of the western part of the country.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said the Bureau of Meteorology could not confirm tornadoes, but would not rule them out.

“We have a deep Atlantic region of low pressure that produces a lot of rain and gusts across the country, especially in the south of England,” he said.

“There have been several reports of very strong gusts along the south coast and several reports of wind damage.

“There is no doubt that there must have been some localized, short funnel clouds or tornadoes.

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen some reports and photos of tornado-like funnel clouds and water vents.”

Heavy rain and gusts hit the West Midlands over Halloween weekend (Image: Wxcharts.com)

Tornadoes occur when a funnel cloud expands from the cloud base to the ground, Morgan said.

He added that wind speeds of 87 mph were recorded from an exposed location on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, with gusts of 60 mph across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and Sussex.

“We can’t confirm if[the tornado]has occurred, but we’ve seen reports of wind damage,” Morgan added.

“This kind of situation is sometimes suitable for generating tornadoes, so we can’t rule it out and there is some evidence to suggest that there were some.”

Subscribe to our newsletter here for the latest breaking news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.birminghammail.co.uk/news/midlands-news/uk-hit-tornadoes-birmingham-battered-22022559 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos