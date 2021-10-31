Gideon’s campaign still hinges on $ 10 million of 2020 bid for the US Senate





Almost a year after losing a race that broke state election spending records, Sara Gideon’s campaign in the U.S. Senate still has more than $ 10 million in cash.

And it is not yet known how the former candidate plans to spend it.

The former Democratic speaker of the Maine House of Representatives has failed to overthrow Senator Susan Collins, a Republican who is currently serving her fifth consecutive term. But his campaign raised so much money for the 2020 election that he had nearly $ 15 million in unspent cash left on election day, an unusually high amount, even by federal standards.

Latest federal campaign fundraising records show the campaign has since donated more than $ 4 million to other candidates, the Democratic Party of Maine and a long list of nonprofits, all-purpose legal money. But whether she will keep the remaining funds for a future campaign also for legal use or give more money to charities or political campaigns remains unknown.

Gideon and his former campaign staff declined interview requests and did not provide information on the use of the remaining unspent funds. His campaign said more information could be released in the coming weeks.

The Collins-Gideon race gained national attention as it was seen as one of the few key races that could shift the US Senate from Republican control to Democratic control. Donors across the country have invested money in the campaigns in the hopes that their party leaders could be the ones to choose the new Supreme Court justices and shape federal policies and laws.

Gideon, 49, is a Freeport resident and former advertising manager for USA Today. Originally from Rhode Island, Gideon moved to Freeport in 2004 and served for several years on city council before running for the legislature in 2012. Since her unsuccessful run against Collins, she has kept a low public profile and no one knows. not whether she has a future political aspirations or not.

Combined, the Collins and Gideon campaigns raised over $ 104 million and spent just over $ 92 million for the 2020 race. Outside group spending on the race also eclipsed records in Maine. Combined expenses for the race topped $ 218 million, more than nine times the previous record of just over $ 23 million set in 2018 during the Maine 2nd Congressional District race between the incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin and then-Democratic challenger state representative Jared Golden. Poliquin lost the race but is seeking his party’s nomination again to challenge Golden in 2022.

In the end, Gideon lost the 2020 Senate race by nine percentage points. Democrats have taken tight control of the Senate on the basis of wins in other swing states. And despite intensive advertising campaigns, Gideon ran out of time and ended up with a huge pile of donations.

In total, Gideon’s campaign raised nearly $ 74.5 million and spent around $ 63 million. Collins, the outgoing Republican, raised $ 29.9 million and spent $ 29.6 million, according to Federal Election Commission records.

A review of federal public campaign fundraising records shows some patterns in how the campaign is sharing remaining money, including a growing number of giveaways to nonprofit entities in Maine. The most recent reports were filed October 15 and cover July 1 through September 30.

During my tenure as President and my campaign in the Senate, I have had the opportunity to see the challenges the Mainers face, as well as the direct community support work underway to address these challenges, said Gideon in July. At the time, she was announcing a series of donations to a range of nonprofits, including $ 150,000 to the Portland Recovery Community Center, which supports people recovering from drug addiction, and $ 100,000 to Preble Street. Resource Center, which serves poor and homeless residents in the Portland Area.

These organizations are having a huge impact in every corner of our state and I’m proud to be able to support them, ”said Gideon. “My belief in our collective responsibility to improve the lives of others is what has always guided me and always will be.

Shortly after the campaign ended in 2020, Gideon also donated $ 250,000 to Full Plates, Full Potential, a Brunswick-based nonprofit aimed at ending child hunger in Maine, and $ 100,000 to Keep ME Warm, a heating assistance program run by United Way of Southern. Maine. She has donated to other charities including Autism Society of Maine, EqualityMaine, Wabanaki Women’s Coalition, Winter Kids Maine, and Boothbay VETs Inc., a short-term shelter for homeless veterans, among others. .

Some of the money was reinvested in partisan political efforts.

In July, in addition to announcing that it had donated an additional $ 1.1 million to nonprofits in Maine, the campaign announced donations of $ 1 million to Democratic causes across the country. State, including a pair of party committees set up to help elect Democrats to the Maine House and Senate.

“This will allow us to strengthen our core infrastructure, build the base and get Democrats elected from top to bottom in the state,” said Democratic Party of Maine Chairman Drew Gattine, a former representative of the Westbrook State.

Gideon’s campaign also made donations to federal Democratic candidates in 2020, donating to Cory Booker’s 2020 presidential candidacy and to Sens’s U.S. Senate campaigns. Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire and Kirsten Gillibrand from New York. She made a donation to Les Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, whose victories in Georgia in 2020 gave Democrats control of the US Senate, and donated $ 1 million to the Democratic Senate Campaign Committee, or DSCC.

His campaign also continues to earn interest on unspent funds and has also sold access to the campaign’s donor lists, earning him an additional $ 197,000 in the last reporting period, according to records from the FEC.

Speculation on how Gideon will use the remaining campaign money and whether it will be used to fund future elections has caught national media attention, including reports in Roll Call and the online news magazine Intercept. .

While Gideon could sit on the money, saving it for a future run for Congress or some other state office, she could also give it away. Her campaign could also follow the lead set by other prominent politicians in Maine who ended their campaigns or careers with unspent political war treasures: she could form her own nonprofit or charity.

In 1995, former US Senator George Mitchell, a Democrat and former Majority Leader in the US Senate, used unspent campaign money to start the Mitchell Institute, which among other things awarded the Mitchell Scholarships of 10 $ 000 to high school graduates in communities across the state.

Former US Senator Olympia Snowe, a longtime Republican who did not seek re-election in 2012, used the remaining campaign funds to create the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute, which also offers scholarships to high school students from statewide.

