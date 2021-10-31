Newcastle Newcastle Manager Live: Ready to take a call with England’s Roberto Martinez.





Admin Search Latest

Newcastle United hope to make more progress on the management front next week as they continue a process that sources are calling a “done and rigorous” process.

Magpies are looking to appoint both their head coach and senior football executives in the coming weeks, and it is understood there are attempts to bring major names from both fronts. The process is understandably complex due to the hierarchical structure of the new look. As three different groups form the consortium, various options have been considered and various levels of consensus are being reached.

There is hope that the process will be further strengthened in the coming weeks. For example, with nine weeks left in the transfer window, United have a lot of work to do in terms of signing. But the head coach’s call is the biggest of many, and getting a good appointment will be proof that the initial issue has been resolved.

Early lead Paulo Fonseca was knocked out of the primary, but other nominees, including Frank Lampard, Lucien Favre and Roberto Martinez, remain on the list of options.

Newcastle United directors Amanda Staveley (R) and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (L) pose for a photo shoot inside St James’ Park (Image: Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag of Ajax is also the real name of interest. The notebook revealed that his work impressed Newcastle’s football advisor, but it is unknown whether he will leave his current role.

The club can wait until an international break before making an appointment with Newcastle’s head of operations Amanda Staveley and Graeme Jones, who has made a positive impression on Mehrdad Ghodoussi, but hopefully there will be decisive progress to make a decision this week.

If some of the big managerial goals say it’s better to wait until summer to join the club, there’s always an option to keep Jones longer, but it’s still a slim chance. Newcastle’s worrisome league position is under consideration and the club knows that the chances of a signing of Antonio Conte at this stage are very slim.

This week has always been expected to be a quieter week in terms of management, and United’s power lines and processes remain a very ongoing work that will have to send everything back to the Saudi 80% stakeholder.

It is understood that your interest in Marc Overmars is sincere. Ajax football director needs convincing to turn his project from Amsterdam to Newcastle, but the development of St James’ Park was a story about football.

You can read the full notes here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/newcastle-united-next-manager-live-21968873 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos