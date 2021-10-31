Iranian official accuses Israel, US of cyberattack that crippled gas stations





Iran’s civil defense chief on Saturday blamed Israel and the United States for a cyberattack this week that crippled gas stations across the country.

“We are still not in a position to say forensic, but analytically I think it was achieved by the Zionist regime, the Americans and their agents,” Gholamreza Jalali said on state television. in an interview, according to Reuters.

He said, however, that the investigation was still ongoing.

The Iranian president said on Wednesday that the cyber attack was designed to anger people by creating mayhem and disruption. Ebrahim Raisi’s remarks stopped at blaming the attack, which rendered the government-issued electronic cards that many Iranians use to buy subsidized fuel at the pump unnecessary.

However, they suggested that he and other members of the theocracy believed that anti-Iranian forces carried out an assault likely designed to inflame the country as the second anniversary of a deadly crackdown on national price protests approached. gasoline.

Receive The Times of Israel Daily Edition by Email and Never Miss Our Best Stories

By registering, you accept the conditions

Earlier this week, an Iranian official tweeted in Hebrew that “the enemy’s goal” of fomenting unrest through gas shortages had been thwarted.

“Although the passive frontline defenses were inactivated by a cyber attack, the rearguard thwarted the objective of enemy riots in Iran through coordinated and timely action by the executive, security and communications agencies, “tweeted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the National Supreme Court. Iran Security Council, in its second tweet this week in Hebrew, English, Arabic and Persian.

“Smart management in October 2021 reveals the recklessness of October 2019,” he said, presumably referring to the deadly fuel riots that took place in late 2019 in Iran.

Iran has in the past accused Israel of causing unrest during protests. In July, Iran claimed it had arrested a Mossad cell that was planning to provoke violence during protests against water shortages in the country.

Tuesday’s cyberattack blocked the computer system that allows Iranians to refill their tanks for free or at subsidized prices with a digital card issued by the authorities, leading to long queues and frustration as motorists found themselves stranded stranded without fuel.

A senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that the cyberattack hit all 4,300 gas stations in the Islamic Republic. According to the official IRNA news agency, 80% of Iranian gas stations had resumed selling fuel on Wednesday morning.

Abolhassan Firoozabadi, a senior official with Iran’s Supreme Cyberspace Council, told state broadcaster IRIB that the attack was apparently carried out by a foreign country, although it is too early to name any suspects. He also linked the attack to another that targeted Iran’s rail system in July, in comments reported by IRNA.

It is possible that the attack, like a previous one against the rail system, was carried out from abroad, ”Firouzabadi said.

The cyberattack appeared to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy crumbles under US sanctions.

A worker leans against a gasoline pump that has been turned off at a gas station in Tehran, Iran, on October 26, 2021. (AP Photo / Vahid Salemi)

The semi-official ISNA news agency said it saw those who tried to buy fuel with a government-issued card through the machines instead received a message stating the 64411 cyberattack. Most Iranians rely on these subsidies. to fuel their vehicles, especially amid the country’s economic woes.

Although ISNA did not recognize the importance of numbers, this number is associated with a hotline run by the Khameneis office that deals with questions about Islamic law.

ISNA later suppressed its reports, claiming it had also been hacked. Such hacking allegations can arise quickly when Iranian media publishes information that anger the theocracy.

Iran on one side and the United States and Israel on the other regularly accuse each other of cyberattacks.

Israeli cyber experts told public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that this week’s cyberattack on Iran appeared to have been carried out by serious hackers: “We are not talking about children, but rather professional hackers – which is wrong. ‘not rule out that they a state government.

A video allegedly shot in the Iranian city of Ishfan shows a billboard with the message “Khamenei, where is our essence?” amid a possible cyberattack affecting gas stations across Iran on October 26, 2021 (Screen capture: Twitter)

In 2010, the Stuxnet virus – believed to have been engineered by Israel and the United States – infected Iran’s nuclear program, causing a series of failures in the centrifuges used to enrich uranium.

Iran disconnected much of its infrastructure from the Internet after the Stuxnet virus.

In 2019, Iran said no cyberattack on the Islamic Republic had ever been successful, after U.S. media reported that the United States launched one during a standoff between the two countries. The Iranian telecommunications minister admitted at the time that Iran had “faced cyberterrorism”.

In August, a cyberattack led to the leak of an abuse video in Iran’s infamous Evin prison.

On Saturday, hackers believed to be linked to Iran broke into an Israeli internet hosting company, dismantling several of its sites and leaking personal data online.

Learn Hebrew in a fun and unique way

You get news from Israel … but do you understand it? Here is your chance to understand not only the big picture we cover on these pages, but also the critical and juicy details of life in Israel.

In Streetwise Hebrew for the Times of Israel community, each month we’ll learn several familiar Hebrew phrases around a common theme. These are small audio Hebrew lessons that we think you will really enjoy.

Find out more Find out more Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We were very happy that you read the articles from The X Times of Israel last month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we have not set up a pay wall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel ADVERTISING FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content reserved for members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/iran-official-blames-israel-us-for-cyberattack-that-crippled-gas-stations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos