US criticized for withholding $ 700 million in aid from Sudan





A spokesman for Sudan’s main opposition coalition, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), on Friday criticized the US decision to withhold $ 700 million in aid to the country, saying Sudan should not be punished for what happened under the previous regime. under former president Omar al-Bashir.

The United States on Monday suspended $ 700 million in economic aid to Sudan after the country’s military forces arrested civilian leaders and officials.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States condemns actions by Sudanese military forces that led to the arrest of Sudanese civilian officials and d other political leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

“In light of these developments, the United States is suspending the aid of the 700 million US dollars of emergency aid credits from the economic support funds in Sudan,” he added.

FFC spokesman Mubarak Ardol demanded at a press briefing on Friday that the country’s military forces withdraw and return power to the transitional civilian government and also respond to the US decision to freeze the country. aid to Sudan.

“Regarding the US government’s position in stopping its $ 700 million aid, during the transition period, the United States was the only country to have fined Sudan over $ 400 million. They fined us over $ 400 million for crimes we did not commit but were committed by the previous regime. We cannot allow them to buy our political decision for 700 million dollars, ”said Ardol.

On October 25, the Sudanese army took steps to end the partnership between the military and the ruling civilian coalition during the transition period in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance accused Al-Burhan of carrying out a military coup.

Since the announcement to foil an attempted coup on September 21, disagreements between the military and civilian partners of the transitional government have grown steadily .///

The Sudanese army decided on Thursday to reopen some of the streets and bridges that had been blocked by protesters, with strict inspection measures in place.

The Arab market in central Khartoum has also been reopened and many vendors have returned to their stalls to resume their activities.

“The market was closed, and it was difficult to get around, but now since morning I was able to come here with my car, the streets opened up, and the market opened. But in recent days, transportation was difficult. , and we were waiting all morning till night for people to get through, and now thank goodness the market is good, the people are there. We went down to work and we will continue to work, and the country is safe and the bridges are open Said a local.

After days of unrest, many residents of the city are still concerned about security and hope that stability can be restored.

“People’s demands are to feel reassured, to feel that the goods are stable and we want to live like the others,” said another resident of Khartoum.

Since a coup attempt last month, tensions between the transitional government’s military and civilian partners have continued to escalate, while the capital Khartoum has witnessed street protests rejecting military intervention and demanding a civilian government.

At least eight were killed and 157 others injured as demonstrators dispersed in Khartoum on Monday, according to the Sudanese Central Medical Committee.

