India, UK launch global solar grid project at COP26





NEW DELHI (AP) India and the UK launch a project aimed at creating a solar grid that connects countries in different parts of the world at the United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

Known as the Green Grids Initiative, the project was initiated by the International Solar Alliance, launched by India and France to promote solar energy at the Paris climate conference in 2015. The UK and India agreed to join the initiative in May of this year.

Although solar energy is becoming cheaper than its dirtier alternatives, countries cannot rely on solar energy at night and must rely on fossil fuels that generate global warming greenhouse gases. This is especially true in countries like India, where demand for electricity is soaring.

The new project is based on the idea that the sun is always shining in some parts of the world, and the project aims to create a global grid that will transfer solar energy from one place to another, said Secretary General Ajay Mathur. International Solar Alliance.

For example, when East Asia is dark, India is still bright… If there is a cable between India and East Asia, the solar electricity could be provided to East Asia, he said.

The idea of ​​a grid across regions is not new, but it is the first attempt to build a global network. Some experts see the project as India’s opposition to China’s Belt and Road Infrastructure initiative.

Mathur estimates that over the next three years, solar power will become as cheap as fossil fuel power, making it easier to build new solar power plants and storage facilities. But even so, reaching a complex consensus would require countries with different priorities.

The project aims to start as a coalition of two nations-like wills that could mutually benefit from the transfer of solar power, he said. These countries then have to decide how interconnections work and the rules that will regulate them.

He said the number of voluntary countries will continue to grow over time as costs fall and certainty increases.

Mathur said investors should be confident that their investments are safe, yield positive returns, and that the electricity generated is affordable.

The International Solar Alliance has signed an agreement with a new group called the Global Energy Alliance, which includes charities and multilateral organizations like the World Bank, to help raise $10 billion in funding for the project and help mitigate risk, he said.

So we create a project and take it to them, he said, to help make the project safe enough to attract investment from international organizations.

Another potential problem is if the route between two countries is not traversable (eg if the country is not stable). In other cases, longer cables or cables going under the sea are required. Any of these factors can dramatically increase costs.

Despite a fairly tight schedule, Mathur said the first project to connect multiple regional grids would still take a year. This is because countries must first convince the concept and then work together to determine the best way to develop interconnections.

