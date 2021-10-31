French-British Fishing: Opposite Versions of Macron-Johnson Conference With No End in See





Despite hopes that talks between Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson could make progress, there were little signs of a resolution to the post-Brexit fishing dispute between Britain and France on Sunday.

The two leaders met privately on the occasion of the G20 summit in Rome. However, the two sides have since expressed contrasting views on the agreement.

Elysees quickly communicated that the French president and the British prime minister had decided to work on a rapid “mitigation” of the toxic fever that threatens to spark a trade war and distract attention to the ongoing COP26 summit. .

AFP, citing sources from the French president, said the two governments would work to close the gap in the next few days.

“The two sides will take pragmatic and operational measures as soon as possible to avoid escalating tensions,” the source added. It’s a difference with “dozens of boats”, and reaching a solution was “perfectly possible”.

France has urged Britain to respect “the rules of the game” and the terms of the Brexit agreement signed by the UK, Elysee added.

UK position ‘unchanged’

However, the quarrel between the two governments quickly continued and the British challenged the French account. “Our position has not changed,” said spokeswoman Boris Johnson.

England seemed to have the ball firmly in the French court. “If the French government wants to come up with a proposal to mitigate the threat they have formulated, it will be welcome,” a Downing Street official told reporters in Rome.

Paris also appears to have left open the possibility of retaliatory action against London in protest of the lack of fishing permits granted to French fishing boats after Brexit. Elysee sources added that the situation will be reviewed on Tuesday.

The meeting between the French and British leaders in Rome on Sunday morning was the first since tensions between Paris and London escalated after Brexit on the Australian submarine crisis triggered by the AUKUS deal and other issues like fishing and migration.

Earlier on Sunday, French European Minister Clément Beaune tweeted “to explain what is happening to the fishery” in a post posted by British Brexit Minister David Frost the day before.

France had negotiated “by boat” with Britain “patiently and constructively” for months, but to no avail, Bonn said.

“We’re not short of a few licenses, it’s not that we’re short of a few licenses, it’s that we’re missing more than 40% of the detailed requests in France. About 90% of the projected licenses have been granted for the EU as a whole, but all the missing licenses are French,” he tweeted.

Frost said on Saturday that the UK wants to set the record straight for “the recent French investigations and threats that the EU could possibly violate its treaty obligations.”

He added that 98% of fishing license applications were approved. This is a figure challenged by Beaune et al. and refers to the entire EU, not France.

Also on Saturday, London said it was “actively considering” taking legal action under the Brexit deal if France threatens to tighten controls on British exports arriving at French ports.

Paris has threatened to tighten customs and sanitary inspections of goods crossing the strait, including a ban on British fishing boats from its ports from 2 November and tighter inspections of trucks that could slow trade.

Paris says London is behaving badly.

The Brexit trade agreement, signed just before Christmas 2020, allows EU fishing vessels to continue fishing in UK territorial waters once they are licensed.

However, they must prove that they have been fishing there before. That is a requirement that small French boats that lack the proper skills are difficult to meet. Many did not get a permit from the British authorities or the Channel on the Isle of Jersey.

France claims that boats are well known to British authorities and historical records are common knowledge, but some French commentators question their strict rights under the letter of the law.

Paris accuses London of behaving maliciously and interpreting the Brexit agreement on fisheries completely differently from the Northern Ireland Protocol. It’s also part of an international treaty, but it’s something the Johnson government wants to break.

In the UK, a letter from the French Prime Minister to the European Commission President last week proves that there is a larger political dimension at work on the French side.

In a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, Jean Castex wrote, “It is important to demonstrate clearly to European public opinion that honoring promises is not negotiable and that leaving the EU will do more harm than remain”.

Fault line after Brexit

Tensions on the fishing industry, which have been boiling for months, are now escalating into an all-out conflict that supplies electricity to fault lines on both sides of the English Channel after Brexit, which could now ignite.

Although it is only a tiny fraction of each country’s wealth, the symbolic importance of industry is enormous. Both sides may have economic reasons to avoid escalation, but political reasons do not.

France has a presidential election six months away, and northern France is a key battlefield for President Macron. For the British Prime Minister, this debate will help reduce domestic problems, including the increasingly obvious damage caused by Brexit.

Both leaders have enough support in their homes that they can count on. Most of the British press condemned Macron and his government’s attempts to bring the EU into trouble.

For many in France, the British position only enhances their view of Boris Johnson. That is, an opportunist who embraces nationalist populism, a serial liar, and, in the words of one commentator on Saturday, “UK Trump.”

