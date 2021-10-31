UK, France urge to settle growing fishing dispute





Paris

Britain and France received a call on Saturday to settle a dispute over fishing rights in the English Channel after Brexit.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that the dispute is testing Britain’s international credibility, while countries have accused each other of violating the post-Brexit trade agreements the UK government signed before leaving the European Union.

As the fight escalates, the UK says it is actively considering taking legal action if France threatens to ban British fishing boats from ports and conduct strict inspections of British catches.

(Brexit) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, along with Macron, told British broadcasters in Rome that if there is a treaty violation, or if we believe there is a treaty violation, we will do what is necessary to protect British interests. Group 20 summit.

Economically fishing small industries of great symbolic significance to maritime nations like England and France are at risk. Britain’s withdrawal from the economic rules of the 27-nation bloc earlier this year means the UK now controls who fishes in its territorial waters.

France claims that some vessels have not been licensed to operate in waters where they have sailed for a long time. The UK says it has approved 98% of EU vessels’ applications, and the current dispute is only a dozen French vessels with insufficient paperwork.

But France insists it’s a matter of principle and wants to defend its interests as its two longtime allies and rivals start new relationships after Brexit.

The dispute escalated this week after French authorities accused them of operating a Scottish-registered scallop dredge without a license. The captain is detained in Le Havre and is expected to be heard in court next year.

France has threatened to block British ships crossing the English Channel from Tuesday and strengthen inspections of boats and trucks if a license is not granted. France has also suggested that the Channel Islands, located off the French coast and heavily dependent on French power, could limit energy supplies to Britain’s royal dependence.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has called on the European Union to support France in the conflict and said it must show the European people that leaving the EU is more harmful than staying.

english channel

Britain’s Brexit Minister David Frost called Castexs’ comments “problematic” and accused France of posing a threat to fisheries, energy supplies and future cooperation.

He said if France responds to the threat, the EU will be violating its obligations under the trade agreement, and the UK is actively considering initiating a dispute resolution process, a formal legal process for negotiations.

He urged France and the European Union to step down.”

Many EU politicians and officials consider Frost, who led the UK divorce negotiations, to be inherently hostile to the bloc.

President Macron, who is due to meet Johnson at the G20 summit on Sunday, defended Francis’ position and said a fishing dispute could damage Britain’s reputation worldwide.

Macron makes no mistake with the Financial Times. Not only for Europeans, but for all partners. Because it’s not a great sign of your credibility to spend years negotiating a treaty and, after a few months, to act contrary to what was decided in terms of what is best for you.”

President Macron said he was confident that Britain had good intentions to settle the dispute. We have to respect each other and respect the word given.”

At the G20 summit ahead of the United Nations climate conference in Scotland next week, Johnson said fisheries issues are a hindrance to combating climate change.

I’m taking a look at what’s going on right now and I think we need to clear it up. But this is a very small beer compared to the threat to humanity we face, Johnson added.

Jean-Marc Puissesseau, chairman and chairman of the northern French ports of Calais and Boulogne-sur-Mer, called the dispute absurd and called for a resolution on both sides.

He told BBC Radio that the dispute involved only 40 ships that have fallen into the sea, and that if France threatens to cut British trawlers out of French ports, the consequences would be dire.

If no agreement is reached, it will be a drama and a disaster for the country as the trucks will not cross.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/uk-france-urged-to-cool-down-escalating-fishing-spat-/6292617.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

