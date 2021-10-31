Global rivals, Russia and the United States quietly seek areas of agreement





MOSCOW It may seem that not much has changed for Russia and the United States, two old adversaries who seek to compete against each other around the world.

Russian nuclear-capable missiles have been spotted moving near Ukraine, and the Kremlin has signaled the possibility of further intervention there. He tested hypersonic cruise missiles that bypass US defenses and cut all ties with the US-led NATO alliance. After a summer break, ransomware attacks emanating from Russian territory resumed, and in late October Microsoft unveiled a new Russian cyber surveillance campaign.

Since President Biden took office nine months ago, the United States has imposed sweeping new sanctions on Russia, continued to arm and train the Ukrainian military, and has threatened retaliatory cyber attacks against targets. Russian. The US Embassy in Moscow has virtually ceased issuing visas.

As world leaders gathered at the Group of 20 summit this weekend in Rome, Mr Biden did not even have the opportunity to speak face to face with his Russian counterpart because President Vladimir V. Putin, citing coronavirus concerns, attended the event remotely. .

Yet, beneath the surface of the mess, the two global rivals are now also doing something else: talking.

The summit between Mr Biden and Mr Putin in June in Geneva sparked a series of contacts between the two countries, including three trips to Moscow by senior officials of the Biden administration since July, and further meetings with Russian officials. on neutral ground in Finland and Switzerland.

There is a serious conversation going on about arms control, the deepest in years. White House Senior Advisor on Cyber ​​and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger has engaged in a series of silent virtual meetings with her Kremlin counterpart. Several weeks ago, after extensive debate within the US intelligence community over the amount of disclosure, the US revealed the names and other details of a few hackers actively launching attacks on America.

Now, an official said, the United States is waiting to see if the information leads to arrests, a test of whether Mr. Putin was serious when he said he would facilitate crackdown on ransomware and other cybercrime.

Officials from both countries say the wave of talks has so far yielded little substance, but is helping to prevent Russian-American tensions from spiraling out of control.

A senior administration official said the United States was very clear on the intentions of Mr. Putin and the Kremlins, but believes they can work together on issues such as arms control. The official noted that Russia had aligned closely with the United States to restore the Iran nuclear deal and, to a lesser extent, to deal with North Korea, but acknowledged that there were many more areas where the Russians were trying to curb construction. .

Mr. Bidens’ measured approach has been praised by the Russian foreign policy establishment, which views increased White House engagement as a sign that America is new to making deals.

Biden understands the importance of a sober approach, said Fyodor Lukyanov, a prominent Moscow foreign policy analyst who advises the Kremlin. The most important thing Biden understands is that he won’t change Russia. Russia is as it is.

For the White House, the talks are a way of trying to avoid geopolitical surprises that could derail Mr Bidens’ priorities, competition with China and a national agenda facing a myriad of challenges. For Mr. Putin, talks with the richest and most powerful nation in the world are a way to show Russia’s global influence and restore its national image as a guarantor of stability.

What Russians hate more than anything else should be ignored, said Fiona Hill, who was Russia’s leading expert on the National Security Council under President Donald J. Trump, before testifying against him in her premieres. impeachment hearings. Because they want to be a major player on the scene, and if they weren’t paying that much attention to them, they’re going to find ways to get our attention.

For the United States, however, the outreach is fraught with risk, exposing the Biden administration to criticism that it is too willing to engage with a Putin-led Russia that continues to undermine American interests and suppress democracy. dissent.

EU officials fear Russia is playing hard amid the region’s energy crisis, awaiting approval of a new pipeline before delivering more gas. New images, posted to social media on Friday, showed Russian missiles and other weapons moving near Ukraine, sparking speculation about the possibility of further Russian action against the country.

In the United States, it is the destructive nature of the Russian cybercampaign that particularly worries those responsible. Microsoft’s disclosure of a new campaign to gain access to its cloud services and infiltrate thousands of networks of US governments, businesses and think tanks made it clear that Russia was ignoring the sanctions Mr Biden imposed after the Solar Winds hack in January.

But it also represented what now looks like a lasting shift in Russian tactics, according to Dmitri Alperovich, chairman of the Silverado Policy Accelerator research group. He noted that the decision to undermine the cyberspace infrastructure of the Americas, rather than just hack individual corporate or federal targets, was a tactical change of direction, not a one-time operation.

Russia has already found ways to use Mr Bidens’ desire for what the White House calls a more stable and predictable relationship to demand concessions from Washington.

When Victoria Nuland, a senior State Department official, recently sought to travel to Moscow for Kremlin talks, the Russian government did not immediately agree. Considered in Moscow to be one of Washington’s most influential Russian hawks, Ms. Nuland was on a blacklist of people banned from entering the country.

But the Russians offered a deal. If Washington approved a visa for a senior Russian diplomat who had not been able to enter the United States since 2019, then Ms. Nuland could come to Moscow. The Biden administration accepted the offer.

Ms Nulands’ conversations in Moscow have been described as far-reaching, but in the wave of talks between the United States and Russia, there are clearly areas the Kremlin does not want to discuss: the Russian crackdown on dissent. and the treatment of jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny went largely unanswered, despite Mr Biden’s disapproval of it this year.

While Mr Biden will not see Mr Putin in person at the Group of 20 summit in Rome or the climate summit in Glasgow, Dmitry S. Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman, said in October that a Another meeting this year in one format or another between the two presidents was quite realistic.

Biden has been very successful in reporting to Russia, said Kadri Liik, Russia specialist at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin. What Russia wants is the privilege of the great power to break the rules. But for that you need rules to be there. And whether we like it or not, the United States is still an important player among global policymakers.

The most notable discussions between Russian and American officials have centered on what both call strategic stability, a phrase that encompasses traditional arms control and concerns that new technologies, including the use of intelligence artificial to control weapon systems, could lead to accidental war or reduce the decision-making time of leaders to avoid conflict. Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman led a delegation on the issues, and U.S. officials describe them as a bright spot in the relationship.

Working groups have been set up, including one that will discuss new weapons like the Russian Poseidon, an autonomous nuclear torpedo.

While Pentagon officials say China’s nuclear modernization is their main long-term threat, Russia remains the immediate challenge. Russia is still the most imminent threat simply because it has deployed 1,550 nuclear weapons, Gen. John E. Hyten, who will retire in a few weeks as vice chairman of the chiefs of military, told reporters on Thursday. joint staff.

In other contacts, John F. Kerry, Mr. Bidens’ climate envoy, spent four days in Moscow in July. And Robert Malley, the special envoy for Iran, had talks in Moscow in September.

Aleksei Overchuk, a Russian Deputy Prime Minister, met with Ms Sherman and Jake Sullivan, Mr Bidens’ national security adviser, whom Mr Overchuk described as very good and honest in his comments to Russian media.

Mr. Putin, attentive to the subtleties of diplomatic messages after more than 20 years in power, welcomes such gestures of respect. Analysts noted that he had recently sent his own signal: Asked by an Iranian guest at a conference in October whether Mr. Bidens’ withdrawal from Afghanistan heralded the decline of U.S. power, Mr. Putin countered in response. praising Mr. Bidens’ decision and rejecting the idea that the chaotic start would have a long-term effect on the image of the Americas.

Time will pass and everything will fall into place, without leading to cardinal changes, Mr Putin said. The attractiveness of the country does not depend on this, but on its economic and military power.

Anton Troianovski reported from Moscow, and David E. Sanger from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/31/world/europe/biden-putin-russia-united-states.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos