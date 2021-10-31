COP26 heads to Glasgow, despite UK struggling with Energy Quartz.





Over two weeks in Glasgow, representatives from nearly 200 countries will debate back and forth about the massive energy transition over the political and practical challenges of shifting the world from fossil fuels to renewables.

If at some point COP26 participants feel they are too optimistic about these challenges, they can just look at the debate surrounding the country hosting it and its own energy crisis.

As gas and electricity prices soar, the UK National Grid has warned that blackouts are likely this winter. Many energy suppliers have gone bankrupt because natural gas contract prices have risen more than 300% since the beginning of the year. On average, over 40% of the UK’s electricity comes from renewables, but there are days when the sun or wind cannot keep up with demand. At that time, natural gas accounted for more than half of the country’s electricity. To exacerbate the crisis, as vehicle owners panicked, a shortage of drivers for gasoline tankers resulted in long queues outside gas stations.

For COP26 attendees who are already nervous about the upcoming energy transition, these events may provide a harbinger that our society is more dependent on fossil fuels than we realize. And that energy politics will make the carbon-defying world a harder and longer process.

The world needs more renewable energy, not less.

The UK’s energy shortage is in the midst of a widespread European crisis, and has become the food of critics for an accelerated energy transition (or indeed any transition). In Europe, lawmakers have criticized the EU’s climate policy for a lack of electricity. In the UK, we find that the government has been criticized for shutting down several natural gas storage units and relying too much on solar and wind power. One energy industry executive told the Wall Street Journal: You should be able to back up your system in case there is no wind. The Daily Telegraph, a right-wing British newspaper, criticized the government for not fracking shale gas and not using coal. And to those skeptical of renewables elsewhere, such as Australia’s deputy prime minister, Britain’s troubles seemed to warn of a rapid transition to a net zero economy.

These political decisions become more difficult when public opinion is at stake. In its study notes, ING found that UK consumers were most concerned about skyrocketing energy prices rather than investing in alternative energy sources. If this sentiment arises in the UK, which has yet to experience severe power outages, what if the energy transition creates even more severe power shortages?

But experts say the lesson the COP26 delegation has to learn from the crisis is to invest much faster in renewable energy than back to the safety of accumulated fossil fuels. In fact, the gas shock was a signal that the fossil fuel market was causing price volatility in ways that renewables did not. “The shortage has only emphasized countries’ slow transition to low-carbon sources,” wrote Aimee Ambrose, professor of energy policy at Sheffield Hallam University.

Growth in the UK’s renewable electricity capacity fell to its 10-year low in 2020. It is the government’s inability to plan ahead by expanding its zero-carbon energy supply that has made the UK so reliant on and vulnerable to international gas markets. Opposition politician Ed Miliband said gasoline prices are skyrocketing.

The EU’s chief climate officer, Frans Timmermans, said in his crisis speech that the transition would be very difficult, but he believed there was public opinion behind it. Timmermans said that even if it means sacrifice for individuals, Timmermans will support it if it can be clearly shown that sacrifice has consequences and that the burden is shared in an equitable and solidarity-based manner, Timmermans said. early. It will be a big challenge.

