Wales vs. New Zealand British Press Reaction: Hosts feel humiliated after slaughterhouse ruined an important day for Alun Wyn Jones.





Wales suffered a heavy blow 54-16 against All Blacks in the first of their four fall internationals.

British and New Zealand media reacted to the results as follows:

Nick Simon, Mail on Sunday

“As everyone expected, the poor Welsh sheep was eventually locked up in a slaughterhouse. This fixture was destined to be a meat trade, and New Zealand arrived with a sharp knife.

“This fixture is prepared to create additional payout dates for WRU bank accounts.

“I have a check of 4 million in the bank, but what’s the price? The image of humiliating scoring, less competition and Alun Wyn Jones getting help on the pitch in 20 minutes comes first.

“One positive thing was the performance of the 21-year-old Taine Basham. The Newport flanker looked to the manor where he was born on his first international stage.”

READ MORE: Wayne Pivac exposes an inexcusable mistake and explains why Wales fell off a cliff.

Read more: Wales vs New Zealand player ratings with hope from Thein Basham

Robert Kitson, The Guardian

“The last time Wales beat New Zealand was the same year Everest was first conquered. Especially under bright Cardiff lights after losing their totem Alun Wyn, it didn’t look like the organizers were trying to expand the elusive peaks yet. He suffered a shoulder injury, The All Blacks weren’t always fluent and good at all dances, but they eventually landed on the horizon.

“If there was a Wales English-based delegation, would it have changed a lot? Probably not. Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau, Louis Rees-Zammit and others would add a little more Lions level. Owens and Josh Navidi all black set pieces And will put more pressure on their young defense. Covid absentee Willis Halaholo scored a worthy attempt for Johnny Williams in the 61st minute, but Johnny McNicholl and Owen Lane also did their best to add some energy.

“Sadly, it wasn’t a very long day for the other hardy perennials of Welsh rugby. Oh, poor Alun Wyn. From the moment he squatted down on the floor after tackling Jordie Barrett, it was clear that crashes were important. With him, At least the Welsh bluff and confidence that didn’t help to face this particular opposition is gone.”

Daniel Scofield, British Telegraph

“The Welsh Rugby Union signed a Faustian pact to play this game outside the international window and the black-clad demons paid the most for their greed. Jones started with a shoulder injury in the first half.

“With 20 players missing and losing their talisman in the first 20 minutes of the game, Wales just left with his head high. After competing for 60 minutes, they collapsed in the final quarter when the All Blacks went into full Harlem Globetrotters mode. The arena was half empty until Beauden Barrett, who started and finished scoring with a Principality intercept attempt, ran into the corner and gracefully decorated his 100th test cap.”

alex spink, mirror

“Alun Wyn Jones had a big injury with an injury and made seven hammer attempts in New Zealand.

“The Wales captain set the world record for most appearances in a single country at 149th at the crowded Principality Stadium.

“But the rock legend’s joy did not last long as he suffered a shoulder injury in the 19th minute and watched the Kiwis achieve a record win in Cardiff.

“Beauden Barrett was the star of the show on the 100th cap, scoring the first and last attempt at long distances in a normally dazzling display.

“The result was completely predictable from the moment he intercepted a pass from Gareth Anscombes in Wales’ first significant attack.”

Choose your player rank for Wales vs. New Zealand.

Gregor Paul, New Zealand Herald

“The tests at Cardiff showed signs of doom, mostly due to fears that Wales were vulnerable because they did not have access to the best players.

“The fears eventually proved to be completely grounded as Wales was rightfully ripped apart into a regrettable crowd who didn’t know where to go or what to do until the last 20 minutes.

“Wales were able to make every player on the ground available, even play with a few extra players, wither without a trace against an All Blacks team that was patient, disciplined and produced impressively controlled effort. Most likely it has subsided.

“The Welshman would have known that after this competition, sitting in the dressing room, they were blown out of the park by a team that was light-years ahead with the speed of thought and movement.

“The thing that surprised Wales the most was that they lost to the All Blacks too.

“New Zealand has run more or more than the Welsh people have run around them and that’s a bit to hurt really. Wales knew they weren’t going to compete Dash with New Zealand but they thought they would overwhelm them all. I did. In Bash.”

Mark Hinton, Stuff, New Zealand

“In the end, Ian Fosters All Blacks found some rhythm and flow in the game during the burgeoning second half, 54-16, 7:1, running away from Wales for a win. It wasn’t the dominant display many expected. , the weak home team struggled through the first half, but eventually the lead-in showed the gap between the two lineups that many expected.

“To be fair, all this talk of a Welsh player wearing a red jersey roadkill all this week and before that didn’t end in the way expected at match time.

“Wayne Pivacs’ home outfit did a pretty good job of explaining himself, aside from the live-action ball, and he did well in the game for the first 40 minutes, but allowed more attempts at low and low tide than he did. Break time Contest flow to track 18-6 on.

“Home’s hopes didn’t help either that Talisman Captain Alun Wyn Jones (in his record 149th test for his country) left early with a shoulder injury or Kiwi fly harp Anscombe cut it early. But they regrouped. Well , got a yellow card rub of green to All Blacks prop Nepo Laulala late on the first order and stayed in the contest until at least the second order.

“It was almost all all black when the visitors changed gear there and showed why they won 11 of their 12 tests in 2021. Some of the Fosters men’s technical work over the second 40 were some of the best. It was quality.”

Sign up for the Welsh Rugby Newsletter to receive the latest rugby news and analytics straight to your inbox.

More related articles See more related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walesonline.co.uk/sport/rugby/rugby-news/wales-new-zealand-media-reaction-22021612 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos