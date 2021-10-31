US Fed set to start cutting stimulus amid persistent inflation





INFLATION AS A TEST

Keeping inflation under control is one of the Fed’s priorities, and its high level this year has tested the bank’s policy of keeping its key rate at zero longer than in the past to favor the return to full employment.

The last sign of the wave came on Friday when the Commerce Department – the central bank’s preferred inflation indicator – announced that prices rose 4.4% year-on-year in September.

The most powerful policy move the Fed could make against inflation is to raise its lending rate to zero.

Powell has made it clear that this will require a “significantly stricter test” and will not come until after the reduction in bond purchases is finished.

The Fed currently buys at least US $ 80 billion each month in treasury bills and at least US $ 40 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities. The purchases are aimed at easing lending terms as the economy resists the pandemic.

Powell has previously said the purchase could be finalized by the middle of next year, but details on the cone’s pace and makeup, as well as its exact start date, will have to wait for the meeting.

At the meeting, Powell could find himself caught between the demands of the inflation hawks who want rates hike sooner and the doves who see the zero rate as beneficial, said Steve Englander, head of macro strategy for the North America from Standard Chartered.

“That’ll be the … internal debate, with the hawks wanting some room to speed it up if inflation doesn’t go down and the doves sort of saying, you know, we’ve got room to wait and see how the things are working out, ”said the Englishman.

“RISKS ON THE RISE”

The Fed chairman will likely signal his thoughts on recent economic developments.

These include data showing third-quarter growth slowed to an annual rate of 2%, down from 6.7% in the previous period, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 hit businesses, and the weak 194 000 jobs created by the economy in September.

Dull data generally supports the continuation of an accommodative monetary policy, but there is evidence that stubbornly high prices are reaching FOMC members.

At its last meeting in September, the committee forecast an interest rate hike next year and up to three in 2023. In June, they did not predict any rate hikes until 2023.

Tim Duy, professor of economics at the University of Oregon, said that although central bank officials have indicated that price increases will eventually fade, Powell may choose to adopt a hawkish tone when of the post-meeting press conference.

“While the Fed has been willing to tolerate inflation and embrace the transitional story, I think there is much more concern that there are upside risks to inflation and those downside risks. the hike will require a policy response sooner than the Fed anticipates, ”Duy said.

