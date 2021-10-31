Best UK Investment Trusts to Buy Now





The stock market offers a bewildering variety of buying options with a wide variety of risks.

One way to ensure safety through diversification is to use an investment trust. This investment trust spreads shareholders’ cash across a variety of underlying investments. This is my favorite strategy. And I have the following on my watchlist:

The City of London Investment Trust pays a dividend of around 5% annually. I value long-term gradual consistency over today’s high one-time dividends, which has now raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

The majority of trust investments are in various top FTSE 100 stocks. The current top three brands are British American Tobacco, Diageo and RELX. BAE Systems and GlaxoSmithkline also made the top 10.

The Murray Income Trust is taking a similar approach, with AstraZeneca holding the largest stake. It and Diageo each account for at least 5% of the total investment cash. We’re seeing a slightly lower dividend yield of around 4% here. However, this is another addition to the Association of Investment Companies’ Dividend Heroes list with 54 consecutive annual payout increases.

We believe these two investment trusts offer attractive choices. However, they are at risk of a decline in the FTSE 100 and offer little variety beyond that.

small company

Investing in smaller companies can provide better growth, but with greater risk. The BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust offers this through a very diverse range of investments. Watches of Switzerland, Oxford Instruments and Pets At Home are among the top ten.

Investing is usually a balance between growth and income, and larger companies usually offer higher dividends. This is the case when you go to a small company. The dividend is about 2% lower. However, it has been increasing for 18 years in a row.

Global Diversification

All of these trusts invest primarily in UK stocks, but what about global diversification? We are looking closely at Bankers Investment Trust for this. Bankers invest about a third of US stocks in cash almost equally around the world. A little more than that is in the UK and Europe, the rest in Asia.

Microsoft holds the largest stake in the trust, along with Visa and Home Depot. It’s a mix of growth and income opportunities and another one with a great dividend performance. Bankers has raised its dividend every year for 54 years.

Real Estate Investment Trust

Finally, we believe that real estate investment trusts (REITs) can provide a great way to the real estate market without wasting cash (and taking risks) for the entire individual asset.

I love the look of AEW UK REIT investing in UK freehold and rental commercial real estate. You might think it’s crazy to think about commercial real estate right now. And yes, the plague has shown associated risks. But with the UK economy recovering, I think a REIT like this could provide a decent long term home for some of my investment cash.

Trusts like these expose investors to the risks associated with individual markets and often fluctuating exchange rates. But overall, I liked the way I was able to effectively invest in a lot more companies than I could personally.

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of the Motley Fools Board of Directors. Alan Oscroft owns shares in the City of London Inv Trust. Motley Fool UK owns and recommends Home Depot, Microsoft and Visa. Motley Fool UK recommended British American Tobacco, Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline and RELX.

