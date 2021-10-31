Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Halloween Outing





Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock; Brian Prahl / MEGA

To hold hands ! Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seemed close when they rode a roller coaster at a theme park, but appearances can be deceptive, a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

KKW Beauty founder, 41, and Saturday Night Live actor, 27, were spotted at Knotts Berry Farm in Buena Park, Calif. Kardashian and Davidson took a late-night trip to ride a roller coaster with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd, Harry Hudson and other friends.

The group received the flagship treatment at the attractions. An eyewitness tells us exclusively that they were able to cut the line for the rides.

Kim and Pete appeared to be good friends, the viewer notes, adding that they were spotted around 1:20 a.m.

The two have a lot of acquaintances in common, including Machine Gun Kelly and Barker, 45, and they’ve acted opposite each other on SNL. Kim impersonated Kourtney, 42, while Davidson pretended to be Kelly, 31, in a courtroom skit. Another skit, riffing on Aladdin, had Davidson and Kim play love interests and even share a kiss.

Kim looked very cold. It looked like she was trying to hide, the eyewitness explains, noting that there appeared to be more than a dozen security guards with the large group.

Any thrill she had was apparently lost when the founder of Skims got scared on a roller coaster and had to close his eyes while holding Davidson’s hand. Yet the two are not in a relationship just because they are holding hands. While the friends seemed to be having fun, it was clearly a group outing rather than a date night.

The insider tells us that Davidson and Kim weren’t hip-tied in any way, mingling with everyone in their party. It even seemed like the comedian was focusing on Shepard more than anyone.

The law student has not been officially linked with anyone since announcing her split from Kanye West earlier this year. The couple who share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, officially separated in February when Kim filed for divorce from the rapper, 44. .

She isn’t focused on dating right now, but is actually worried that guys won’t want to date her because of the publicity of her relationship with Kanye, the insider said.

The mother of four also believes it would take a long time for her to feel like she could trust a new man at this point in her life.

She also knows how difficult it is to build trust with someone, so she thinks it’s going to take a while before she lets someone into her privacy, the source added at the time. It was easy with Kanye because they were friends before so they had years of trust.

Reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/inside-kim-kardashian-and-pete-davidsons-halloween-outing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos