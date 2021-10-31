US gives 1.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan





The Walmart pharmacist holds a vial of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a Walmart department store in West Haven, Connecticut, United States, February 17, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Segar / File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct.31 (Reuters) – The United States is delivering 1.5 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, a senior US administration official told Reuters, bringing the total number of vaccines to 4 million given by Washington to the autonomous authorities. island, which is under increasing pressure from China.

Moderna Inc’s (MRNA.O) new dose delivery will depart from Louisville, Ky., On a flight owned by Taiwanese company China Airlines on Sunday, the official said.

“Our vaccines are not stranded” and were not given to “get any favors or concessions,” administration official Biden said, apparently referring to criticism that Beijing is trying to beef up its geopolitical influence through so-called vaccine diplomacy. .

The official added that Taiwan was a “vital partner” on global health issues.

The United States gave 2.5 million doses to the island claimed by China in June, making it one of the first international recipients of American vaccines. Read more

At the time, US officials said China was trying to block Taiwan’s vaccine purchases for political reasons, which Beijing denied.

Japan, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland and Lithuania have also donated COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan, where around 70% of the population has received at least one dose, according to Taiwanese media. Only about 30% of the country’s 24 million people have been fully immunized.

Under pressure to share its coronavirus vaccine supply with the rest of the world, the United States has donated 200 million doses to more than 100 countries, the White House said earlier in October. Read more

Taiwan, a key hub of the tense global technology supply chain, has grown at its slowest pace since Q2 2020 during the July-September period, as the coronavirus slows down to contain a local outbreak that hits consumption. Read more

The United States, which like most countries does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, has viewed with concern the rise in tensions with Beijing. President Joe Biden’s administration has pledged to strengthen ties with the island, which under US law is required to provide the means of defense.

Reporting by Michael Martina Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-gives-15-million-more-covid-19-vaccine-doses-taiwan-2021-10-31/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos