US To Leave Iran Nuclear Deal Only If Tehran Returns, Biden Promises | Iran nuclear deal





Joe Biden has promised that if the United States returns to the Iran nuclear deal, it will only leave it if Tehran clearly breaks the terms of the deal.

The US president made the pledge, which responds to one of Iran’s main negotiating demands, in a joint statement released with Germany, France and the UK. The statement follows a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome attended by Biden, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Frances Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Boris Johnson.

The key paragraph of a lengthy statement reads: We welcome President Bidens’ clear demonstration of his commitment to bring the United States back to full compliance with the JCPOA [joint comprehensive plan of action] and remain in full compliance, as long as Iran does the same.

This commitment was welcomed by Mikhail Ulyanov, the Russian ambassador to multilateral bodies in Vienna, where discussions on the future of the Iran nuclear deal have been on hiatus since June.

Throughout the talks, Iran has sought to make a commitment, ideally legally, that if Iran reverts to the deal, future US administrations will not repeat the walkout of the previous president, Donald Trump, who accompanied by the imposition of stricter economic sanctions on the Iranians. financial institutions and political bodies.

Biden is crippled by the value of any guarantees he can give Iran because the nuclear deal is not a signed treaty approved by the US Senate, and he cannot tie the hands of future US administrations.

However, Biden’s pledge, made by the three major European powers, may be a sign that the United States wants to create a more positive atmosphere before the resumption of the Vienna talks that Iran has after much pressure and delay. promised will happen at some point in November. There have already been six rounds of talks, but they broke down in June to allow Iran’s new government, led by President Ebrahim Raisi, to review its negotiating strategy.

In a speech at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday, Biden said the United States would respond to Iranian attacks on American interests in countries like Syria, but hinted that America preferred to use economic leverage. rather than military force if Iran refused to return to negotiations. table in Vienna to discuss the future of the 2015 nuclear deal.

He added that the United States was still paying the price for the bad choices made by the Trump administration, including the decision to abandon the nuclear deal in 2018. But he insisted that he and European leaders in the summit had agreed that diplomacy was the best way forward to manage Iran. on the future of the nuclear deal. He said: We came together to reiterate our shared belief that diplomacy is the best way to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and discussed how best to encourage Iran to resume nuclear weapons. serious negotiations in good faith.

It is not clear whether his remarks mean that the United States would disapprove if Israel launched military strikes against Iran if it believed Iran was on the verge of being able to assemble the materials needed to make a nuclear weapon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the United States was absolutely in tune with Britain, Germany and France to bring Iran back into a nuclear deal, but added that it was not clear whether Tehran was ready to join the talks in a meaningful way.

It really depends on Iran’s willingness to do it, Blinken said of resuming nuclear talks. All our countries, working with Russia and China, are convinced that this would be the best way forward, he added.

But we don’t yet know if Iran is ready to return to engage in any meaningful way, Blinken said. But if not, if not, then together we look at all the options needed to deal with this problem.

The change of tone in the United States comes a week after a cyber attack that disabled Iranian gas stations, an attack attributed by Brigadier General Gholamreza Jalali, the head of the Iranian civil defense organization, to Israel on Sunday and the United States.

The West is increasingly concerned that Iran’s delay is a subterfuge and that Tehran is using the hiatus to bolster its uranium stocks, weaken the UN nuclear inspection process and withdraw. familiarize with the use of advanced centrifuges capable of producing highly enriched uranium. . The United States is concerned that Iran’s escape time to develop a nuclear weapon is shrinking and the value of returning to the deal is rapidly diminishing. He has looked at alternative options if he decides diplomacy won’t work.

In a bid to further consolidate a relaunched deal, Iran is also seeking commitments from the EU on its response if the US were to withdraw from the deal a second time.

He wants firm commitments that the EU would invest more money in Instex, the trade arrangement the EU has put in place to ensure that Iran and the EU can escape US sanctions. He also wants the EU to allow China and Russia to join the program. Instex has been largely inoperative since its inception with fanfare by the EU more than four years ago.

The joint US statement on E3 released in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit also did not contain a requirement that Iran, as part of a deal, commit to continuing negotiations on this. that the West sees as its destabilizing behavior in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview published over the weekend that there was no need for negotiation and the easiest solution was for Biden to issue an executive order saying he went back to the nuclear deal and lift the sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian said his administration is adopting a balanced foreign policy, a sentence implying that Iran will deprioritize relations with the West, including major European powers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/oct/31/us-iran-nuclear-deal-tehran-joe-biden-pledge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

