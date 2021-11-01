British ministers may face legal challenges over North Sea oil exploration | Oil





The UK government may face new legal challenges over fears that its ministers may withdraw plans to allow oil rigs to continue exploring new North Sea reserves without considering the latest evidence of its environmental impact.

Lawyers at environmental law charity ClientEarth wrote to business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng days before the start of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow to approve projects like the controversial Cambo oilfield development by relying on outdated climate checks. warned about.

In a letter dated October 29, seen by The Guardian, ClientEarth warned the government that all decisions about offshore oil and gas development must fully take into account climate impacts or that lawyers are ready to challenge the minister through judicial review.

ClientEarth’s attorney Sam Hunter Jones has accused the government of sleeping and said there is a risk of making decisions based on outdated climate assessments unless ministers adopt new standards that reflect the growing international evidence for the development of new fossil fuels. said.

The government was scheduled to prepare a new environmental evaluation standard to decide whether to permit the North Sea project by the end of this year, but has not released an update since consultations began in May.

It’s hard to understand why this important assessment isn’t urgently carried out ahead of Cop26, where the UK government is positioning itself as a leader in climate action, Hunter Jones said. He said the impact assessments currently in use are largely inconsistent with recent authoritative warnings about actions needed to avoid catastrophic global warming.

Despite the government’s promise to cut Britain’s carbon emissions to net zero by 2050, ministers announced in the spring they would allow oil drillers to continue exploring the North Sea for new reserves. environmental check.

It was later found that the major new development supported by Royal Dutch Shell at the Cambo oil field in the North Sea would not have to face compatibility testing as it was technically an extension of an existing license.

Hunter Jones said decisions about new North Sea oil and gas projects, such as the Cambo oil field, risk catastrophically undermining efforts to meet global climate goals by trapping polluting infrastructure and emissions over the next few decades.

The government already faces potential legal threats from Greenpeace, who rejected the exclusion of the Cambo oil field, which has sparked protests from climate experts and green activists in Scotland.

The Cambo field is expected to produce 170 million barrels of oil in its first phase, which is equivalent to the annual emissions of 18 new coal-fired power plants, according to Friends of the Earth.

According to this year’s report by the International Energy Agency, there will be no new development of oil and gas fields if the world is to stay within safe limits of global warming by 2050 and achieve its net zero goal.

A government spokesperson said the UK cannot have a cliff edge where oil and gas has been dumped overnight, and if the UK stops producing gas, energy security, UK jobs and industry will be at risk and we will be much more dependent on foreign countries. . income.

According to official figures, at the end of last year, Britain’s reserves stood at 4.4 billion barrels, enough to sustain production through 2030 without further exploration.

A government spokesperson said demand for oil and gas continues to decline, but will continue to decline, while increasing renewable energy capacity.

