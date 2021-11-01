US, EU End Tariffs on Kentucky Bourbon and Whiskey | New





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) The United States and the European Union have agreed to end tariffs on bourbon and whiskey as part of a new deal.

The deal was first announced in Rome on Saturday by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. They said Section 232 tariffs, as known, would not be removed entirely, but that a certain amount of European steel and aluminum would be allowed to enter the United States duty-free. rights.

In return for Europe dropping its retaliatory tariffs, the United States would also ensure that all steel entering the United States via Europe is produced entirely in Europe, Raimondo said.

Tariff easing is a key step in unraveling one of Donald Trump’s legacies as president as Biden tried to restore U.S.-European relations.

The Trump administration imposed taxes on EU steel and aluminum in 2018, saying foreign products made by US allies posed a threat to US national security.

Europeans and other allies were outraged by Trump’s use of Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Law to justify tariffs, leading many to impose counter-tariffs on motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter, jeans and hundreds of other items made in the United States.

The back and forth has hurt European producers and increased steel costs for American companies. The tariffs also failed to meet Trump’s stated goal of creating jobs at steel mills. The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that jobs in primary metal manufacturing increased slightly, reaching 389,100 in 2019. But factories laid off workers during the pandemic, and employment in the sector is about half of that. it was in 1990.

The European Union took steps in May to improve relations. On some retaliatory tariffs, the EU has temporarily suspended planned increases. This meant that American whiskey was subject to a 25% tax in Europe, instead of a planned 50% tax. Both sides faced a December deadline to avoid the higher tax rate.

The host of the summits, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, expressed his great satisfaction with the tariff agreement on Saturday evening. The decision confirms the ongoing strengthening of already close transatlantic relations and the gradual overcoming of the protectionism of recent years, he said.

The announcement was also greeted by Chris Swonger, President and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, after what he called three very difficult years of sagging exports of American whiskey.

The lifting of this tariff burden on American whiskeys not only stimulates American distillers and farmers, but also supports the recovery of restaurants, bars and distilleries in the EU hit hard by the pandemic, Swonger said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the announcement of the removal of tariffs on Kentucky bourbon was “great news.”

“Bourbon is an $ 8.6 billion industry that provides 20,000 jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor tweeted. “Thanks to @SecRaimondo and the Biden administration and everyone who helped make this victory a reality for the Commonwealth.”

Brown-Forman also applauded the announcement on Sunday.

Brown-Forman looks forward to a level playing field on January 1, 2022 and continued international growth for American Whiskey, ”said Brown-Forman Corporation President and CEO Lawson Whiting. “We hope that a similar result can soon be obtained. made between the United States and the United Kingdom. “

