Deadlock over fish as UK and France negotiate Brexit deal

Rome, October 31 (Reuters) – Britain and France clashed again in fisheries after Brexit on Sunday. London denied the change of position, and Paris argued that it was now up to Britain to settle a dispute that could ultimately harm trade.

The two sides painted different pictures of Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Emmanuel Macron’s meeting next to the G20 summit in Rome.

The UK’s position remains unchanged, but Johnson added that he was “embarrassed” after reading Paris’s letter to the European Union. read more

“I don’t think it’s compatible with the spirit or letter of the withdrawal agreement from the Trade and Cooperation Agreement,” he said, referring to Brexit’s divorce and trade negotiations.

Macron also said at a press conference after the summit that he wanted to negotiate. “I don’t want to expand,” he said in Rome. “We have to be serious.” “I don’t want to take retaliation because it doesn’t help our fishermen.”

Macron said Paris had made an offer to London and “now the ball is in the English courts”.

London has urged Paris to move first.

The dispute was sparked by France accusing Britain of issuing only half of the fishing permits it thought it was entitled to.

London said it would distribute fishing permits in its waters in accordance with the rules laid down in the Brexit Agreement. The problem was further exacerbated this week when the French detained a British scallop dredge.

Relations between the UK and France have become increasingly strained since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. London’s recent security agreements with the US and Australia have done little to build trust with Paris.

The fisheries issue has persisted in Brexit negotiations for years, not because of its economic importance, but because of its political significance. If not resolved, dispute action could begin this week in the Brexit trade deal.

After Johnson and Macron met on Sunday, French officials said leaders had agreed to work to ease the conflict that would risk preventing Britain from hosting the UN COP26 climate summit, which begins this week in Glasgow.

However, a spokesperson for Johnson declined to comment on the meeting.

Paris said it could take targeted measures, including tightening some containments, starting Tuesday if the dispute is not resolved.

French officials said early on Sunday that both sides would seek ways to alleviate the situation. “We’ll see on November 2. We’re not there yet,” the official said.

Reports by Elizabeth Piper and Michel Rose Edited by Crispian Balmer, William Schomberg and Frances Kerry

