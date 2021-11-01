Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez chart contrasting paths after a dream US Open | Tennis News





Google Leylah Fernandez and the first name that appears in the people search section is Emma Raducanu. The two teenage girls could be forever bonded after their dream run to the 2021 US Open women’s singles final, lighting up the season’s Grand Slam final with their effervescence, mature spirit and dominant play.

More than a month after that historic night in New York where Raducanu beat Fernandez in a high-quality final, their paths have diverged. Both marked their return to tennis after touching the sky in the Californian desert, during the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in early October. Raducanu, 18, lost her first match as the US Open champion to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 100th, 6-2, 6-4 in the court. At her next tournament in Romania last week, the newcomer to the top 25 club suffered another loss to a lower ranked player. After winning her first two matches at the Transylvanian Open, the British player lost the quarter-final 2-6, 1-6 on Friday against compatriot Marta Kostyuk, the Ukrainian world No.55, after a Raducanu admittedly tired has committed 41 unforced errors. .

Many former champions have warned of the legacy of overnight success in elite tennis, especially for those just starting their careers. The likes of Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Sofia Keninall young Slam winners can attest to this. While it is too early and Raducanu is too inexperienced on the WTA tour to be talked about in one breath, she acknowledged that jumping from tournament to tournament with high expectations is something which she still has to get used to.

It’s been a lot of learning and I’ve been through a lot over the past six months with few shortcomings. I’m just adjusting to the hectic life of the tour and obviously still very new, so it’s still going to take me a while to adjust, she said on Friday.

Fernandez, 19, picked up where she left off at the US Open. The US-based Canadian beat two much more experienced rivals at Indian Wells before losing a close battle to American Shelby Rogers 6-2, 1-6, 6-7 (4) in the pre-quarterfinals. Fernandez has since taken a break for a family vacation.

The teens’ exposure in the field was as different as their free time after the US Open fairy tale.

Raducanu, who played mostly in lower level tournaments until then, suddenly found herself at the top when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam title. The fact that she did it without dropping a set for the three weeks made it all the more amazing. A never-before-seen paycheck greeted the new British star, as did the unprecedented spotlight.

IN HONOR

There she appeared on major American television shows, making an appearance on the New York Stock Exchange, headlining the Met Gala, a fundraising event that brings together the crème de la crème of music, art, cinema, fashion and sport.

The Briton returned home with a swamp of new sponsorship deals and a few more starry nights, including walking the red carpet at the premiere of Daniel Craig’s new James Bond film. Raducanu was a king, invited to play tennis with the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, in London.

In a recent interview, Raducanu, who only graduated earlier this year, referred to the last few weeks as an out-of-body experience. I think it’s going to take a while for me to really adjust to what’s going on, she said after her loss to Indian Wells.

Raducanu also made the surprise decision to part ways with her coach Andrew Richardson, who had been with her from competing in indescribable events until making her mark at Wimbledon this year as a wild card. Raducanus reasoning: she wanted a coach with more high level experience.

The more things changed for Raducanu, they remained the same for Fernandez. This, by the way, includes his outfit in the field; the sleeveless blue top and white skirt are surprisingly similar from New York to Indian Wells.

Fernandez arguably had an even more outrageous US Open, knocking out three Top 5 players and two former champions in Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber while also advancing to the final. His post-game speeches in New York were as charming as his style of play.

UNDER RADAR

Sharing an immigrant background like Raducanu, Fernandez has also been in the limelight, but not as strong as the Briton. Fernandez attended the Met Gala and signed up as the new face of a few brands, but was soon back in his workout shorts, the shadow practicing his two-handed forehands and backhands and announcing his entry to Indian Wells a few weeks after the US Open.

Fernandez was happy to fly under the radar. She’s kept things exactly as they were before the New York Walk, with her mom and fitness trainer supporting her from the stands at Indian Wells and her dad-trainer from home.

I have a great team around me to allow me to focus on my job, my tennis, and not get overwhelmed by everything that is going on right now, said Fernandez, as quoted by bnpparibasopen.com. They really downplay those expectations of me. I don’t feel too pressured. I don’t feel overwhelmed. I’m right here on the tennis court being the same old Leylah.

Even old indeed, disturbing his opponents with a power play supplemented by the left angle and an ability to raise his level on big points. After overtaking experienced Alize Cornet in the first round at Indian Wells, Fernandez defeated ninth seed Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova for her fifth consecutive victory over a top 20 player, a race to the US Open. She was on course for a final-eight entry by dominating the opening set against Rogers before the 29-year-old American turned around, winning a tiebreaker in the third set.

As contrasted as their journey before and after the US Open is, it’s easy to forget the commonalities between Raducanu and Fernandez, two young players very new to the upper echelons of tennis, with expectations that follow unexpected success, in the baggage. that accompanies precocious fame. , plotting their paths to build a magical fortnight.

