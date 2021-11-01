‘We must act now’ – UK’s Johnson sends climate alert to COP





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, England on October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Glasgow, October 31 (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a climate summit on Monday urged leaders to act beyond their promises to developing countries, saying “there is one minute left until midnight and we must act now”. “Coal, Automobiles, Cash and Wood”.

Johnson, who hosts the UN’s COP26 summit, hopes to maintain its goal of maintaining global warming 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists say this limit avoids the most devastating consequences.

But it won’t be as easy as Prime Minister Johnson discovered over the weekend at a meeting of the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies. The G20 agreed on the need for “meaningful and effective” action to limit global warming, but made little concrete commitments. read more

“Humanity is looking too late on the clock on climate change,” Johnson said in a speech released in his office. “There is one minute left until midnight and we must act now.”

“If we don’t take climate change seriously today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow.”

Saying that the UK wants to set an example, Johnson will pledge to increase the country’s financial aid to developing countries facing the worst environmental impacts by 2025 to tackle climate change by £1 billion.

The UK has doubled its International Climate Finance commitment to £11.6 billion over five years in 2019, and the new pledge will increase it to £12.6 billion by 2025 if the UK economy grows as expected. .

US President Joe Biden has said he wants his country to provide $11.4 billion a year.

At the G20 summit in Rome, Johnson tried to get some countries to agree to do more before the UN meeting.

He urged Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi to further strengthen the country’s climate-financed commitments, and Australia and China are doing more to reduce their dependence on coal, the most polluting energy source if emissions are not captured and stored underground. asked to tilt.

“We need to move from dialogue and debate and debate to concerted action on coal, cars, cash and wood,” Johnson said. “No more hopes, goals and aspirations … clear promises and concrete timelines for change.” said. .

“We need to make climate change a reality and the world needs to know when it will happen.”

