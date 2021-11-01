US Energy Secretary accuses OPEC cartel of high oil prices





On Sunday, the top energy official in the Biden administration blamed the OPEC oil “cartel” for soaring oil prices in the United States, putting more pressure on the group to increase its price. crude production ahead of a meeting later this week.

“Gas prices are of course based on a global oil market. This oil market is controlled by a cartel. This cartel is Opec, ”Jennifer Granholm, US Secretary of Energy, told NBC’s Meet the Press. “So this cartel has more to say about what’s going on. ”

Gasoline prices in the United States have risen nearly 40% since Joe Biden entered the White House, adding to concerns about inflation. The federal Energy Information Administration recently predicted that household heating bills in winter would also increase this year.

The US president told reporters after the G20 meeting in Rome on Sunday:. . . Not true.”

Earlier, a senior administration official said Biden would increase the “short-term imbalance of supply and demand in global energy markets” during talks at the G20, whose members include the pillar of Opec, Saudi Arabia.

“What is important is that global energy supplies keep pace with global energy demand,” the official said. “Global demand for energy is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Global energy supplies have not.

White House calls in recent weeks for increased production of fossil fuels by OPEC and Russia do not align with the administration’s efforts to lead a global fight against climate change and its tightening of regulations in the US oil sector, where production remains well below pre-pandemic peaks. .

“Let me just say one thing,” said Granholm, speaking just before the start of the Glasgow climate summit. “These rising fuel prices in fossil fuels tell us why we need to double our efforts to diversify our fuel supply to switch to clean fuel.”

At seven-year highs of over $ 80 a barrel, international and U.S. oil prices have more than doubled in the past year, as the coronavirus pandemic eased the global economy and again burned more of oil.

Sharp supply cuts by producers and OPEC partners such as Russia also helped push up oil prices, which, at the height of last year’s price collapse, briefly fell. below zero.

These huge supply cuts were made last year under pressure from former US President Donald Trump, who sought to restore oil prices to protect the country’s oil industry. OPEC and its allies have gradually cut cuts – but not quickly enough, some consumer countries believe.

As world leaders discuss climate change in Glasgow next week, Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers will meet on November 4 to decide whether to increase the supply of oil to the global market. .

On Sunday, Chinese authorities announced the release of some of the stored gasoline and diesel “in response to the need to maintain the stability of supply and prices in some regions”, against a backdrop of worsening the energy crisis in the country.

Opec did not respond to a request for comment.

Analysts including Goldman Sachs expect Brent, the global benchmark for oil, to surpass $ 90 by the end of the year, boosted by an unexpected surge in Asian demand, as producers electricity stung by soaring natural gas prices switch to burning oil for electricity.

Granholm said the United States still sees a release of the country’s strategic oil stock as one of the “tools” it could use to reduce prices – a prospect it first raised in a recent interview. interview with the Financial Times earlier this month.

“I’ll let the president make that decision, make that announcement,” Granholm said.

additional reporting by Katrina Manson in Washington

