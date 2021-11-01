UK daily Covid cases record lowest in a week with 38,009 infections and 74 deaths with first dose vaccination near 50m





The UK recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in a week, with the first vaccinations approaching 50 million.

Recent government statistics show that 38,009 cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with an additional 74 deaths within 28 days of testing positive for Covid.

2

UK records lowest number of coronavirus cases in a week

2

This figure is lower than yesterday’s tally of 41,278 confirmed cases and 166 deaths.

And today’s figures are down from the reported last Sunday of 39,962 infections and 135 deaths.

Another 33,763 people received their first Covid vaccine in the last 24 hours.

About 45,697,856 second doses have also been delivered, meaning that 86.9% of Britons are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 13.8% of the population received a booster or third dose.

According to the latest government data, 6,981 corona patients were admitted to hospitals in the past seven days, an increase of 5.8%.

The number of recorded COVID-19 cases in the UK since the outbreak of the pandemic crossed 9 million on Saturday.

Currently, the cumulative number of confirmed cases is 9057,629.

However, the 7-day average decreased by an astonishing 12.7%. This equates to 42,185 fewer cases in one week.

There is more evidence that winter waves have already peaked, as experts predicted.

That’s because Boris Johnson has been urged to implement Plan Bover in the fall and winter to tackle Covid amid rising infections and deaths.

But the prime minister is reluctant to take back masks, work from home and impose expensive vaccine passports on businesses.

Corona plan B

Plan B means reversing some of the measures taken during various lockdown periods, while Plan A currently focuses on continuing vaccine rollouts.

Leaked documents prepared by officials from the Cabinet and Treasury Department estimate that Plan B could cost up to $3.6 billion a month.

Meanwhile, millions of Britons could qualify for a booster jab sooner than expected as ministers relax rules on who can get a booster.

Your health supervisor will give the older and more vulnerable people a green light to get more shots, even if it’s not been 6 months since the last dose.

GPs and health professionals can distribute it to anyone after 5 months if it makes operational sense.

Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “These updated guidelines provide healthcare professionals with the flexibility they need in their booster programs to ensure that more vulnerable people, including loved ones in nursing homes, are vaccinated where it makes sense to operate. We will make it available,” he said.

PMadded: “Vaccine protection diminishes over time, and boosters increase immunity in winter.

“When it’s your turn, please come forward to catch the jab.”

UK Covid cases have crossed 9 million since the outbreak began. There were 41,278 infections per day and 166 deaths.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16591418/uk-daily-covid-cases-lowest-in-a-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos