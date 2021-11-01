Northern lights discovered across Britain as solar flares spark breathtaking spectacle





On October 28, a massive solar explosion was expected to reach Earth last night, the Meteorological Administration said.

video loading

Video not available

The video will autoplay soon.8Cancel

play now

Northern lights discovered across Britain as solar flares spark spectacular

The aurora was witnessed last night as a huge solar flare triggered a breathtaking sight.

Solar flares are said to be the most powerful storms in the current weather cycle, as the Meteorological Agency has reported seeing the aurora borealis in the UK.

A massive explosion of the Sun on October 28 was predicted to reach Earth last night after traveling 92 million miles.

Electromagnetic particle clouds will cause colorful displays in the atmosphere that can be seen in parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

If you saw the Northern Lights last night, send a photo to [email protected]

The Bureau of Meteorology tweeted this image saying the white stripes are Northern Lights.

video:

(Metoffice/Twitter)

A flare is a large release of plasma from the sun’s corona or outer layer as a result of coronal mass ejection (CME).

Space meteorologist Dr. Tamitha Skov tweeted: “A direct blow to Halloween! The solar storm launched during today’s X-flare was actually aimed at Earth!

“NASA forecasts confirm impact by early October 31st.

“Expect aurora in mid-latitudes, GPS reception problems, amateur radio disturbances at Earth’s night!”

Northern lights seen over the Bellhaven Bridge in Dunbar, Scotland overnight

video:

dad)

The Meteorological Agency tweeted this morning that the Northern Lights had been spotted in the UK.

In their tweet, “#NorthernLights have been seen in different parts of the UK and Iceland over the past few hours.

“The bright streaks are how #AuroraBorealis looks from space.”

The northern lights tend to shine brighter as you go north. That said, people in the south of England won’t see much of the display.

Northern lights sights are caused by solar flares (

video:

screw/UPI/REX/Shutterstock)

This is mainly because the planet’s poles conduct the most electromagnetic energy.

Solar flares can affect the planet’s magnetic field, disrupting power grids and communications networks.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, which tracks solar activity, captured images of the flare at 4:35 PM BST on Thursday.

According to the US Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), radio outages have already occurred in parts of South America.

“The harmful radiation from the flare cannot pass through Earth’s atmosphere and physically affect humans on the ground,” NASA said.

“But if it’s strong enough, GPS and communication signals can disrupt the atmosphere on the floor it travels.”

Northern lights to be seen tonight in parts of the UK after huge solar flares Read more NASA alert warns that massive solar flares will hit Earth ‘directly’ this weekend

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/science/northern-lights-spotted-across-uk-25340309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos