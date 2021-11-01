Mortgage rates rise in the United States for a third consecutive week





Mortgage rates are on the rise again, staying at 3% for the 5th time since April 21.

In the week ending October 28, fixed 30-year rates rose 5 basis points to 3.14%.

Compared to the same period last year, 30-year fixed rates rose 33 basis points.

Fixed 30-year rates were still down 180 basis points since the last peak in November 2018 at 4.94%.

Economic data of the week

It was a busier first half of a week on the US economic calendar.

Consumer confidence and basic durable goods orders were key statistics at the start of the week.

The numbers were biased towards the positive, with consumer confidence showing a marked improvement.

In October, the CB consumer confidence index fell from 109.8 to 113.8.

Basic durable goods rose 0.4% after rising 0.3% in August, which was also positive for the market.

With inflationary pressures lingering, the numbers supported US Treasury yields, as markets anxiously awaited the Fed’s policy decision this coming week.

Freddie Mac Pricing

Average weekly rates for new mortgages as of October 28 were cited by Freddie Mac as:

According to Freddie Mac,

The yield on the 10-year treasury bill has trended higher due to the decline in new cases of COVID-19.

Improving consumer confidence, worsening inflation and persistent shortages have also contributed.

As mortgage rates rise, buying demand remains firm, showing that there is latent buying demand among consumers.

Mortgage Bankers Association rate

For the week ending October 22, the rates were:

The story continues

The 30-year average interest rates set with compliant loan balances fell from 3.23% to 3.30%. Points increased from 0.35 to 0.34 (including origination fees) for LTV loans at 80%.

The 30-year average fixed mortgage rates backed by the FHA fell from 3.17% to 3.31%. Points increased from 0.32 to 0.38 (including origination fees) for LTV loans at 80%.

The 30-year average rates for jumbo loan balances fell from 3.26% to 3.34%. Points increased from 0.33 to 0.29 (including origination fees) for LTV loans at 80%.

Weekly figures released by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed that the Composite Market Index, which is a measure of the volume of mortgage applications, rose 0.3% in the week ending Oct. 22. The previous week, the index had fallen 6.3%.

The refinancing index fell 2% and was 26% lower than the same week a year ago. The previous week, the index had fallen 7%.

The refinancing share of the mortgage business fell from 63.3% to 62.2% in the week ending October 22. The previous week, the share had risen from 63.9% to 63.3% of total claims.

According to the MBA,

Mortgage rates rose again last week, as the 30-year fixed rate and 15-year fixed rate hit their highest levels in 8 months.

Due to the uptrend, refinancing activity fell for the 5th week in a row at its slowest weekly pace since January 2020.

Higher rates continue to reduce the incentive for borrowers to refinance.

Purchase requests increased slightly and the average loan amount reached its highest level in 3 weeks.

Growth in higher price segments continues to dominate purchasing activity.

Last month, new and existing home sales were at their highest pace since the start of the year.

However, first-time buyers represent a declining share of the activity.

Home prices are still rising at a rapid rate, although monthly growth rates are showing signs of moderation.

For the coming week

It’s a busier first half of a week on the US economic calendar.

At the start of the week, the ISM manufacturing PMI figures will set the tone. While the headline figure will be critical, the sub-components of inflation, employment and new orders will also have an influence.

On Wednesday, the focus will then be on non-farm employment development figures from ADP and the ISM non-manufacturing PMI.

The two sets of numbers will also provide direction.

The main event of the week, however, will be the Fed’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday. The tapering and the outlook of the Fed on inflation and interest rates will be decisive

This article originally appeared on FX Empire

More from FXEMPIRE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/u-mortgage-rates-rise-3rd-002109874.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos