Entente Discordiale: Britain Strikes Back NI and French Fishing Brexit Line





Relations between the UK and its nearest neighbor plunged to new lows over the weekend due to ongoing debate over fishing rights and Northern Ireland that threatens to disrupt post-Brexit plans.

First, Boris Johnson said it was up to France to settle the fight over fishing rights, and the British government after leaked letters revealed that French politicians had asked the European Union to punish Britain for leaving the bloc. was still indignant.

After Johnson and Paris’ President Emmanuel Macron met outside the G20 meeting in Rome, French sources suggested that a deal was underway to ease tensions over the number of licenses available to French fishermen.

However, Downing Street countered that there was no agreement on such a move and that Johnson had expressed deep concern over the latest French government remarks.

We do not intend to escalate this, he added, adding that we would welcome them if they reduced and withdrew the threat they posed. It will be up to the French to decide.

Relations aren’t likely to warm up today after Brexit negotiator Sir David Frost published the foreword to a policy exchange report overnight in which he wrote that the EU had broken community agreements by enforcing strong customs measures in Northern Ireland. Irish border.

Frost said the protocol agreed between the UK and the EU risks that the EU’s approach to the protocol is not consistent with its explicit commitment to safeguarding the (Good Friday) agreement.

Frost said the EU’s insistence on treating these agreements like tariffs and other parts of the single market rules is starting to undermine what was designed to protect the Good Friday agreement.

European officials are insisting that the Northern Ireland Protocol will not be reopened for further negotiations, especially with regard to the oversight role of the European Court of Justice.

Frost said the French letter leaked over the weekend is already part of a pattern that has persisted for most of the year.

The UK has warned that threatening to implement the so-called 2 November measures violates the Post-Brexit Trade Cooperation Agreement (TCA) with the European Union.

These measures include a ban on British fishing boats in French waters in retaliation against Britain, which has so far been perceived as uncompromising on the matter.

The two lines will obscure the UN Cop-26 summit in Glasgow, which the UK hopes to use as a flagship for an eco-friendly and global UK.

There are also concerns that the outcome of the fishing could be the start of a UK-EU trade war, despite the weak economic recovery in the Strait and the wider EU region.

