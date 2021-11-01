“I beat us” – Critical Carson Wentz takes responsibility for loss of Indianapolis Colts to Tennessee Titans





INDIANAPOLIS – Quarterback Carson Wentz was blamed for the Colts’ 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans after throwing an interception late in the fourth quarter and another in overtime.

“I feel like we’re struggling with those turnovers,” Wentz said of his second and third interceptions of the season.

One of the reasons Wentz was benched last season in Philadelphia was his inability to protect football. He recorded a career-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games last season. Interceptions hadn’t been a problem for the quarterback in his first eight games with the Colts, who acquired him in the offseason. Wentz’s only interception before Sunday was in week two against the Rams. But Wentz’s two interceptions on Sunday led directly to the game’s final 10 points for Tennessee.

The Colts had the ball on their 8-yard line tied at 24-24 with less than 90 seconds to go, when coach Frank Reich called a scenario for tight end Mo Alie-Cox. The game never developed, leaving Wentz in the end zone having to either take a safety, throw the ball into the ground or try to shake things up.

Wentz picked the latter and attempted a left hand pass that ended up being intercepted and came back for a touchdown by Titans cornerback Elijah Molden to give Tennessee a 31-24 lead.

“It was 100% my fault,” Reich said. “That was a bad call.… I didn’t think they would think that at this point in the game. I’ve been here too long to know you aren’t calling a saved screen in this situation.”

After leading the Colts onto the field in 64 seconds to tie the game and send the game into overtime, Wentz had the opportunity to redeem himself for the previous interception. But in Indianapolis’ second possession of extra period, Wentz blocked wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., allowing Titans safety Kevin Byard to intercept the pass to give Tennessee a short field to win the match.

Wentz is the first quarterback to throw an interception in the final two minutes of settlement and another in overtime since former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning made it on Dec. 11, 2005, according to the Bureau. of Elias sports.

“I feel like we are struggling with these turnovers,” said Wentz. “As a competitor and my harshest critic you feel that weight and you let your guys down even though I have the utmost confidence in our defense and they did a great job stopping them but they were already out. shooting range. But as a competitor, I try not to blame myself too much, but I have to learn from that. “

Sunday’s loss significantly dampened the Colts’ attempt to catch up with the Titans in the AFC South. The Colts trailed the Titans by three games in the division and lost the tiebreaker because they were swept away by them this season.

“I understand it’s a really big hole to come back and win the division,” Reich said. “The odds are really against us, but I’m just not wired to think like that.”

