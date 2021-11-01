Here’s how much progress the UK has made on its three major net-zero commitments.





The UK hosts the 26th United Nations Climate Summit in Glasgow. The Boris Johnson government boasts some of the most ambitious climate change goals in the world.

But what about the country’s progress toward net zero emissions by 2050? We asked three experts to take a look at three key commitments.

transport

Commitment: Phase out sales of gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2030.

Progress: Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for 15.2% of all new vehicle registrations in the UK in September 2021, up from an average of 6.6% in 2020 and 1.6% in 2019. There are now nearly 100 different EV models to choose from. In 2018, the network of fast chargers increased from 2,000 to close to 5,000.

In Norway, which aims for a more ambitious ban on gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2025, nearly 80% of total vehicle sales in September were electric vehicles. This is an increase from 54.3% in 2020.

Norway has demonstrated that the transition to electric vehicles is possible with current technology if attractive policies such as EV duty-free are implemented.

There are many hurdles to overcome if the UK is to reach its 100% EV sales target by 2030, including homes with no driveways to charge electric vehicles at home and a banned commercial van sector. Governments can help by installing more on-street charging stations, simplifying the use of fast charging stations, making contactless payments for everyone, and working with manufacturers to offer test drives. Electric vans are currently eligible for government subsidies worth up to $6,000, but businesses may need more generous incentives.

Not everyone can charge an EV at home. Hwang Yiwei/Shutterstock

As the rest of the world rushes to meet their EV goals, there may be insufficient materials, parts and technology to keep up with demand. This could drive up electric vehicle prices or overwhelm the waiting list. One solution is to invest in the UK automotive sector and develop a flexible domestic supply chain with a network of gigafactories to produce the millions of batteries needed.

Overall, the signs of high-level EV purchases in the near future look good, but it’s not yet the time to step away from zero emissions.

Electric

Commitment: Stop burning coal to generate electricity by October 1, 2024.

Progress: The rapid removal of coal-fired power in the UK since 2015 has been possible due to three factors. Declining electricity demand, increasing renewable power generation (wind and to a lesser extent solar power), and shifting from coal to gas power generation.

Coal is leaving the UK energy mix. Grant Wilson/University of Birmingham, Author Courtesy

However, there is still the amount of coal generation that supplied 1-2% of electricity demand at annual levels from 2019 to 2021. Coal is expected to produce about 6 TWh (terawatt hour) of electricity in 2021. The decline in wind power from 2020 to 2021 was around 6-8 TWh (mainly due to the unusually calm summers).

Coal remains a flexible generation resource that may be required to fill the gap when other resources struggle or help unplanned outages. This happened in September when the interconnect cables that import electricity from France were offline due to a fire.

New electrical interconnects for Norway could further reduce the country’s dependence on coal power. Energy companies are also introducing hour-of-use rates to urge customers to shift their electricity demand away from expensive peak periods such as weekday evenings.

Converting from coal is just a step towards completely decarbonizing the electrical system. The next step is to get rid of natural gas. It’s perfectly plausible that the UK will eliminate coal-fired power by October 2024, but finding low-carbon means of balancing power supply and demand is critical to sustaining it.

This means making the electrical system more resistant to shocks such as sudden power loss or high demand. EVs can help by re-powering the grid when needed, effectively operating with small, decentralized batteries. However, until a meaningful level of controllable demand (and potentially supply) from EV charging is provided to the system, coal power will be long gone.

Another major challenge is balancing the system between seasons and years. The UK uses much more energy in winter than in summer. As more energy generation (along with demand) becomes weather dependent, the UK will have to prepare for years with much lower output, especially from wind. Coal excels here as a cost-effective stockpile that can be converted into electricity supply for several months. Batteries, pumped water and other forms of short-term storage of electricity will never reach this kind of scale. Without coal, energy system operators must find low-carbon solutions to these seasonal balance problems.

2020 has been a bountiful year for wind power in the UK. Grant Wilson/University of Birmingham, Author Courtesy

It would be a surprise if coal power in the UK lasted until October 2024. However, the long-term storage provided by coal (and still provided by gas and nuclear power) is what the UK must address for a low-carbon electricity sector that is resilient to sustained low-wind weather events.

heating

Commitment: By 2035, all new heating systems installed in UK homes will be low-carbon.

Progress: Various measures and techniques can contribute to this goal. According to a recent report, one of the government’s preferred options is to replace boilers that burn natural gas (fossil fuels) with heat pumps powered by electricity.

A heat pump transfers warm air from a lower outside or ground temperature to a higher internal temperature using 1/3 the energy of a gas boiler for the same level of heating. If the energy source that powers the power is renewable, there are no emissions to run the heat pump.

Heat pumps are unlikely to suffer in the UK winter. Harry Hicko/Shutterstock

A home with a heat pump may have cooler radiators compared to a gas boiler. The bath or shower water is not warm either. In addition to installing a pump, this means that your home central heating system will need a larger radiator and a larger hot water storage tank with additional heaters.

The cost is up to 18,000 per house. The government has provided 5,000 subsidies for this, meaning households are breaking up with a lot of cash and undergoing major renovations.

The new 450 million boiler upgrade plan allows the installation of 90,000 heat pumps (5,000 per heat pump upgrade) if the building owner is willing to pay more than double his cash. This is less than 0.4% of the UK’s 23.9 million households. How does the remaining 99.6% become low-carbon?

Replacing a natural gas boiler with a boiler powered by clean combustion hydrogen would be a simpler solution. Both are similar in size and provide similar water temperatures. Hydrogen heating experiments are underway in some parts of the UK. However, pure hydrogen cannot pass through existing gas pipelines, requiring a new distribution infrastructure.

The UK Government’s Ten Plan for the Green Industrial Revolution aims to develop 5 gigawatts of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030. This is thought to be enough to power 1.5 million homes. Assuming all 90,000 households propose replacing gas boilers with heat pumps, there are still at least 22.3 million households left without a clean heating solution.

The boiler upgrade plan is part of the 3.9 billion new funding announced in October 2021 that will include hydrogen heating. However, according to a recent report, it will cost between 3.5 billion and 11.4 billion dollars to develop hydrogen production technology alone by 2035. Additional investments in converting, storing and distributing hydrogen fuel are also required.

All of this means continuing to waste good money if you don’t do anything to improve the energy efficiency of your existing home. It is estimated that 19.1 million homes, 80% of the homes that will exist in 2050, have already been built. This means that today, 19.1 million households are still living by the middle of the century. There are 10,288 days until January 1, 2050, so about 1,860 homes need to be renovated every day through 2050. We’ll have to wait and see more with the Green Homes subsidy, which provides 5,000 for home insulation by October 31, 2021. How to conduct such a large-scale business and how to pay for it.

Will all new heating systems in UK homes be low-carbon by 2035? The current government promises are just scratching the surface. Efforts are going in the right direction, but governments will have to significantly increase investment to achieve their goals.

This story is part of a conversation report by experts around the world on COP26, the Glasgow climate conference. Amid the surge in climate news and articles, The Conversation cleans the air and provides reliable information. more.

