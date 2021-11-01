Coronavirus updates: Two-thirds of US has received at least one dose of vaccine





NEW YORK (WABC) – Two-thirds of the entire U.S. population have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the White House.

White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said on Twitter that more than 1.4 million doses were reportedly administered on Saturday.

Of that total, nearly 300,000 were given to people vaccinated against COVID-19 for the first time.

Two-thirds of the entire U.S. population is a milestone given that previous totals typically referred to the percentage of people vaccinated among the portion of the population that was eligible for the vaccine.

Here are other headlines from today’s COVID-19:

White House press secretary tests positive for COVID White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for COVID. Psaki made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, saying she had decided not to travel “on the overseas trip with the president due to a family emergency,” in which her family members were tested positive for COVID. She says she self-quarantined and tested negative for COVID Wednesday through Saturday, but tested positive for COVID on Sunday.

Injections are more protective than past infection, study finds Health officials on Friday offered more evidence that vaccinations offer better protection against COVID-19 than immunity from a previous infection. Unvaccinated people who had been infected months earlier were 5 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people who had not had a previous infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in a report. new study. “These data show, quite strongly, that vaccines are more protective against symptomatic COVID,” said Dr Mike Saag, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alabama at Birmingham who was not involved in the study. . The study looked at data from nearly 190 hospitals in nine states. Researchers have counted around 7,000 adult patients hospitalized this year with respiratory illnesses or symptoms similar to COVID-19.

Russia orders work vacation to stem coronavirus deaths

Russia on Friday posted another record for daily coronavirus deaths as authorities hoped to stem the contagion by preventing most people from working. The government’s coronavirus task force reported 1,163 deaths in 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths brought the total toll to 236,220, by far the highest in Europe. To contain the spread of the infection, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a period of non-work from October 30 to November 7, when most state organizations and private companies must cease operations. He encouraged the worst-affected regions in Russia to start earlier, and some have ordered most residents to stop working earlier this week.

Concern, protests as 5pm New York vax mandate deadline looms A major vaccination deadline looms today for New York City workers across all agencies. They have until 5 p.m. to receive their first dose of Covid vaccine or they will be taken out of the payroll.

And there is growing concern about a possible shortage of personnel within the city’s police, fire and sanitation departments.

As more FDNY and NYPD members continue to get vaccinated before the deadline, the city does not see the numbers needed to avoid the shortages on Monday morning.

FDA Expected to Clear COVID Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old Within Hours ABC News expects FDA to clear Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old on Friday, people familiar with with the planning of the agency.

But no vaccination will start until the CDC director signs off. A hearing with the CDC’s independent advisory board is scheduled for November 2.

Booster shots for employees at NJ Hospital Some employees have now been ordered to receive a booster shot at Newark Teaching Hospital.

Workers who initially received the blow from Johnson and Johnson must roll up their sleeves by December 24.

This is because it seems that the J&J vaccine loses its effectiveness more quickly than other formulations.

Most parents won’t vaccinate their young children right away against COVID, survey finds COVID-19 vaccine may soon be available for small children, and public health officials say vaccinating them could help end pandemic – but only if parents actually get them vaccinated.

A new survey suggests it’s uncertain at best. The majority of parents say they won’t get their young children immunized right away, according to the survey released Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Children’s vaccines will be available in New York within 24 hours of federal approval, mayor says Covid vaccines for children will be available at city-run sites within 24 hours of CDC clearance New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. The injections will be available at pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites across the city within 48 hours of CDC approval. A final decision from the agency is expected early next week, after a review by the FDA and a CDC advisory committee.

CDC 4th Injection The CDC is now reporting that some people may need a fourth injection of the vaccine. According to the CDC website, people with weakened immune systems who have already received a booster may need a fourth dose six months later. Medical conditions and treatments can make it more difficult for people who are immunocompromised to develop their immunity.

Excessive Alcohol Use During Pandemic Leading to Increase in Liver Transplants People drank more during the pandemic, which resulted in a dramatic increase in the need for liver transplants. The researchers say that the number of people transplanted or on the waiting list for alcoholic hepatitis has increased by 50% more than expected. Alcoholic hepatitis causes the liver to stop processing alcohol, which could lead to irreversible damage to the liver. It normally takes years of binge drinking to cause this condition, but it can also occur after a short period of binge drinking.

