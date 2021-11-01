UK Weather – A four-day ‘Arctic Explosion’ threatens bonfire nights with icy temperatures, strong winds and even snow.





The four-day “Arctic Storm” is set to bring icy temperatures, strong winds and even snow from a bonfire night loss.

Temperatures are set to plummet today in the UK after being covered in heavy rain and winds of 80 mph over the Halloween weekend.

A man sits on a partially submerged bench on the shores of Woolswater Lake in GlenReading, Cumbria.Credit: LNP

Shoppers against wind and rain in Putney, South West LondonCredit: LNP

Brits could be hit by tornadoes as winds and rain hit Britain at 80 mph in weekend runoffCredit: LNP

Wet weather in Orpington, southeast London, has hit pedestrians.

Motorists endured wet and windy conditions at M25 near Swanley on KentCredit.

A tree in Bournemouth that fell due to strong winds and torrential rain barely missed its homeCredit: BNPS

Monday will be sunny and showers for most of the UK, but Tuesday will be drier and colder.

Temperatures this week will rarely exceed 12 degrees Celsius, with heavy snowfall in northern England and Scotland.

Nighttime temperatures can drop to minus 0 degrees Celsius in some areas, and frost is expected.

Friday will be a drier week until the heavy rains for the bonfire night weekend return.

Amet Officeforecaster said, “It gets colder in the new week after a wet and windy Halloween with deep Atlantic cyclones and damaging winds.”

Bookmaker Coral already cut its wettest odds on record to 6-4 in November.

“October ended in sulphur, and November looks wet as well,” said Harry Aitkenhead.

And an 800-mile-wide “Arctic pole” will hit Britain, bringing ice temperatures, reports the Daily Star.

Weathertrending’s John Hammond said Brits can expect a “fast” start in November.

“It will be a big shock to drop more than 10 degrees as the temperature drops after this recent heat wave,” he said.

“The harsh northwest winds will make it feel cooler as it can snow the mountains to the north and possibly lower levels of snow and more widespread overnight frosts.

“Atlantic front is expected to rain from the west through the weekend.”

It was a stormy weekend for most of the UK. There has been a huge disruption to the trip.

On Sunday around 1 am on Marton Road in Bridlington, a white Citroën Berlingo spun off the road, killing a man.

After Humberside Police was found dead at the scene, they appealed to any witnesses of the tragedy to be contacted.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain span large areas in the West and elsewhere and are likely to be more.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said the Bureau of Meteorology was unable to identify tornadoes, but “there is no doubt about it.”

“We have a deep Atlantic region of low pressure that produces a lot of rain and gusts across the country, especially in the south of England,” he said.

“There have been several reports of very strong gusts along the south coast and several reports of wind damage.

“There is no doubt that there must have been some localized, short funnel clouds or tornadoes.

“Over the past few days, we’ve seen some reports and photos of tornado-like funnel clouds and water vents.”

Tornadoes occur when a funnel cloud expands from the cloud base to the ground, Morgan said.

He added that wind speeds of 87 mph were recorded from an exposed location on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, with gusts of 60 mph across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and Sussex.

Man rescued by paramedics after car was submergedCredit: SnapperSK

The deep Atlantic region of low pressure is bringing very heavy rain and wind across UKCredit: Chris Gorman / Big Ladder.

Confusion and travel chaos witnessed across the UK, especially in the south of EnglandCredit: SnapperSK

Northamptonshire police said they had received numerous calls about tree felling on several roads in the county.

“We can’t confirm that (tornado) has occurred, but we’ve seen reports of wind damage,” Morgan added.

“This kind of situation is sometimes suitable for generating tornadoes, so we can’t rule it out and there is some evidence to suggest that there were some.”

Disruption and travel chaos have been witnessed across the UK as heavy rains and winds hit the UK.

Northamptonshire police said they had received many calls regarding weather conditions and that trees had fallen on several roads in the county.

The Rev. Richard Coles, the diocesan bishop of Finedon, used social media after a raucous phone call.

“While we were praying for the COP26 meeting in the church, we were struck by something that could only be described as a tornado, and many trees were uprooted, including this abalone yew tree,” he tweeted.

South Western Railway apologized to customers after the tree cut off parts of its network and said services could be canceled, delayed and changed.

London’s Euston station has warned passengers that train service between Rugby and Euston will be severely delayed.

Read the UK Weather Live Blog for the latest alerts.

Meteorological forecaster Annie Shuttleworth said heavy rains occur regularly, but the current weather is typical of fall.

Meteorologists added that conditions will drop to low single digits over the next few days, despite above-average temperatures for a week in October.

Weather observers say conditions are extreme, even taking into account the usual fall rain.

Residents go through the day in the rainCredit: LNP

