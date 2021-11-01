AI can make all of us family pets





When I first interviewed Eric Schmidt, a dozen years ago when he was CEO of Google, I had a simple question about the technology that has become able to spy and monetize all of our movements. , opinions, relationships and tastes.

Friend or enemy? I asked. We pretend to be friends, ”Schmidt replied coldly. Now that the former Google executive released a book on The Age of AI on Tuesday, written with Henry Kissinger and Daniel Huttenlocher, I wanted to ask him the same question about AI: Friend or foe? AI is imprecise, which means it can be unreliable as a partner, he said when we met in his Manhattan office. It’s dynamic in the sense that it changes all the time. Its emerging and doing things you wouldn’t expect. And, above all, he is able to learn.

It will be everywhere. What does an AI-enabled best friend look like, especially to a child? What does AI-based warfare look like? Does AI perceive aspects of reality that we do not perceive? Is it possible that the AI ​​is seeing things that humans cannot understand?

I agree with Elon Musk that when we build an AI without a kill switch, we summon the demon and humans might end up, as Steve Wozniak said, as family pets. (If you’re lucky.) Speaking of the alarms triggered by Musk and Stephen Hawking, Schmidt said they believe that by unleashing the AI ​​you’ll end up with a robot overlord who is 10, 100, or 1. 000 times smarter than humans. . My answer is different. I think all the evidence is that these AI systems are going to think, not like humans, but they’re going to be very smart. Were going to have to coexist.

Don’t you think Siri and Alexa are going to kill us one night? No, he said. But they could become your child’s best friend.

Super gods

Opinions on AI are very divergent. Jaron Lanier, the father of virtual reality, rolls his eyes at the digerati of Silicon Valley obsessed with the sci-fi fantasy of AI. He can sometimes become a giant false god, he told me. You have these nerdy guys who have a terrible reputation for the way they treat women, who become the creators of life. You women with your little biological wombs cannot stand up to us. Made the high life here. Were the super gods of the future.

We’ve known for some time that Silicon Valley is dragging us adrift. Absurd claims that could not have had traction on everything from Democratic pedophilia networks to rigged elections to vaccine conspiracy theories, are now spreading at the speed of light. Teenage girls can sink into depression thanks to the bright and deceptive world of Instagram, owned by the manipulative and greedy company formerly known as Facebook.

Schmidt said an Oxford student told him, about the poison of social media, that the union of boredom and anonymity is dangerous. Especially at the intersection of addiction and envy. The question of whether we will lose control of AI can be ruled out. Technology is already manipulating us. Schmidt admits that the cloud lords’ lack of foresight as to where the technology is going was insane.

I’ll say, 10 years ago, when I was working really hard on these social media, maybe it was just naivety but we never thought governments would use them against citizens, like in 2016, with the interference of the Russians.

We didn’t think it would then bring together these special interest groups with these violently strong belief systems. No one has ever discussed it. I don’t want to make the same mistake again with some fundamental new technology.

Destructive potential

He said the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, which he chaired this year, concluded America is still a little ahead of China in the technology race, but China is overinvesting against us. . The authors write that they are more worried that other countries will develop AI-facilitated weapons with substantial destructive potential that may be able to adapt and learn well beyond their intended targets.

The first thing we need to look at between the US and China is to make sure there is no Dr Strangelove scenario, a launch on a warning, to make sure there is time. for human decision making, he said. Say you’re on a ship in the future and the little computer system tells the captain, you have 24 seconds before you’re dead because the hypersonic missile is coming towards you. You need to press this button now. You want to trust AI, but due to its imprecise nature, what if it makes a mistake?

I asked if he thought Facebook could put its problems behind it by changing its name to Meta. The problem is, what do you call Faang stocks now? Maang? he said of the biggest tech stocks Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google. Google changed its name to Alphabet, and yet Google was still Google.

And what about that creepy metaverse Mark Zuckerberg is trying to lure us into? All the people who talk about metaverse talk about more satisfying worlds than the current world, you are richer, more beautiful, more beautiful, more powerful, faster. So in some years people will choose to spend more time with their glasses in the metaverse. And who sets the rules? The world will become more digital than physical. And that’s not necessarily the best thing for human society.

Schmidt said his book poses questions that are as yet unanswered. Unfortunately for us, we won’t know the answers until it’s too late.

This article originally appeared in the New York Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/maureen-dowd-ai-may-turn-us-all-into-the-family-pet-1.4715430 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos