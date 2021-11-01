India, UK Launch Solar Green Grid Initiative at COP26





India and the UK will strengthen their International Solar Alliance (ISA) partnership with the launch of a new Green Grids Initiative connecting the rest of the world at the UN’s COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

The new Global Green Grids Initiative – One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG) is an evolution of ISA’s OSOWOG multilateral initiative to foster a globally interconnected solar energy infrastructure.

The new Green Grids Initiative, which will be launched at COP26 on Tuesday, represents the unification of major interconnected initiatives in India and the UK as part of a bilateral collaboration.

Secretary General Ajay Mathur said, “The Green Grids Initiative aims to start as a voluntary coalition between the two countries. For example, the two countries can benefit from each other and, over time, reduce solar costs globally.” said. interest.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for countries, not just India and the UK, to come together and harness the largest energy source, the sun. The sun is shining somewhere on the other side of the globe. The scale of GGI-OSOWOG not only transforms access to clean energy, but it is also the next largest It will be a marvel of modern engineering,” he said.

“The partnerships, initiatives and discussions that ISA will lead at COP26 will provide the impetus needed to make this transition. The ISA invites countries, institutions and stakeholders with aligned interests and investment propensities to drive global solar-led energy We invite you to partner and accelerate the transition.”

This initiative will bring together a global coalition of central governments, financial institutions and power system operators to accelerate the construction of the new infrastructure needed to provide large scale expansion of safe, reliable and affordable electricity such as modern and flexible grids and charging. will be The UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) spoke about point and electrical interconnects in relation to a joint project.

ISA recently announced a partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies to mobilize $1 trillion in global investments in solar energy across ISA member countries. The two organizations plan to work with the World Resources Institute (WRI) to develop a Solar Investment Action Agenda and Solar Investment Roadmap, which will also be unveiled at COP26.

India-led ISA is an intergovernmental treaty-based international organization with a global mission to promote global solar growth by helping to finance solar energy and help reduce technology costs, building solar energy as a shared solution that simultaneously addresses climate challenges. designed to do , energy and economic priorities across regions.

Led by Secretary-General Mathur, the ISA supports the framework for 98 countries and aims to promote energy transition at the global level, promote energy security at the national level, and ensure access to energy at the regional level.

The coalition said it is working with a development bank to bring the benefits of solar power to the world. In addition to lowering the cost of solar water pumps, it also enables technology transfer, storage solutions, financial support, provides technology and enables countries to adopt solar power.

“ISA has been an observer to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and an active participant in the Conference of the Parties (COP).

“To continue ISA’s commitment to international outreach, the ISA Secretariat will attend the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties to Climate Change (COP26), which will be held in Glasgow (Scotland) between 1 and 12 November 2021. ..”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/renewables/india-uk-to-launch-solar-green-grids-initiative-at-cop26/articleshow/87434733.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos