US soldier seeks financial help to bring home the cat he rescued overseas





A US Army specialist has found the perfect pet while serving overseas – and is now seeking financial support to help bring the cat home.

CPS. Kaiden befriended the striped tabby named Tiger during his deployment after noticing the feline hanging out around its base of operations but getting scared whenever someone approached, according to Paws of War, based in Suffolk County, New York.

Kaiden sat next to Tiger, and the rest is history, according to the group, which helps veterans bring home their wartime pets.

“Tiger got into the habit of sitting on the shoulders of SPC Kaidens and always running towards him when he was there,” the organization said in a statement. “She was fed and well cared for, and provided SPC Kaiden with company and something to look forward to every day.”

Tiger got pregnant and had three kittens who were eventually adopted.

SPC Kaiden has a strong connection to Tiger, and now he needs her to be safely returned home to America, Dereck Cartright, disabled veteran and logistics coordinator at Paws of War, said in a statement. We want to do everything we can to help make this happen, but we need the public’s help to carry out the mission.

But bringing Tiger to America won’t be easy due to the rules and regulations governing international pet adoption. Those who wish to keep Kaiden and Tiger together can donate to Paws of War.

Said Spec. Kaiden, “Tiger and I have become inseparable, and I can’t imagine leaving her behind as I live thousands of miles away.”

“I’m thankful that there is an organization like Paws of War that cares enough about helping us in this type of situation. I am also grateful that there are people in the community who support what they are doing, so that they can carry out their mission. “

