



Two weeks ago, a group of rebuttals led by Michael Chaves, a 55-year-old paramedic from Kent, visited the home of BBC Radio 2 host Jeremy Vine to protest his coronavirus report.

The group delivered him a notice of responsibility for what he termed crimes against humanity for his stance on vaccines, weeks after doing the same at the home of Dr Hilary Jones on TV.

Just a few days ago, the same anti-Vax mob stormed a hospital in Colchester. There they gave the same notice to front-line health workers and threatened with a common law Nuremberg trial.

This month’s event is nothing special. A survey by the public interest journalism nonprofit The Citizenshas found that so-called sovereign citizens have used common law to threaten and intimidate those in power for some time, and their behavior is escalating rapidly.

The common law system works on the basis that Article 61 of Magna Carta is still legally relevant. Article 61, originally written in 1215, states that 25 men will be elected to defend peace and freedom. […] It has been granted by this charter and states that you can claim immediate compensation if any of the articles are damaged.

Anti-White Papers ‘Serve’ Colchester Hospital

This article was removed from Magna Carta a year after it was written. This makes little sense to the fact that the current anti-backs group uses it to threaten public figures, interpreting it as it sees fit.

In September, one such group walked into the courtroom of the Royal Courts of Justice and approached a bench. A group that attempted to serve a judge with notice of his Covid-related crimes told officials they were responsible for the genocide and would go to the gallows.

Followers of the responsible group often respond with death threats and calls for violence on Telegram.

The ideology of sovereign citizenship that is prevalent among the British anti-white paper community is not new and has been around since the 1970s in the United States.

Rachel Goldwasser, research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center, has studied the American group for seven years. She described many transitions to the Sovereign and QAnon investigations as a last resort to gain control over their lives.

Jeremy Vine posted on Twitter that Telegram’s anti-whitepaper threatened her.

(Jeremy Vine/Twitter)

She added, warning that the US has seen escalating violence as a result of its sovereign citizenship and that the situation in the UK will worsen if unconfirmed.

She said that most often there is a desperate level that leads people to ideology as a last resort. In the 80’s and 90’s America was in financial despair. There was a lot of financial fear of foreclosure. [and] Sovereign citizens like guruna and group leaders in an instant.

She told prospective members that there was some kind of panacea that she would convince people that she was a victim and that there was a way to bring back to those who had wronged her.

Goldwasser said the ideology is now being fed to families whose children have been removed by social workers. She said the sovereign would make sure that she wasn’t the reason she lost a child because she was a victim. Some even offer helpful court services. [families] Send your kids back for a fee. This is not without risk, and in one case, a self-proclaimed state attorney in Florida was shot and killed after his quasi-legal challenge failed to return the girls.

She said a large number of Trump voters are now emphasizing that he is no longer president. This situation, coupled with QAnon’s conspiracy, led many of them to become sovereign citizens. Goldwasser said the appeal of QAnon and Sovereign Citizenship is that members feel like they know real truths that others don’t.

Because of this, members have built trust and many U.S. sovereign citizens take their arms against law enforcement agencies. She said most members in England seemed relatively calm, but there was no doubt that the situation would worsen.

For many in the UK, the main sources of information are the Common Law Court firm and the niche West Country newspaper, UK Column.

Common Law Court operates through a website where members can claim by paying a subscription fee of 50 per month. [their] Truth. By subscribing, members will receive an ID declaring their sovereign status and ability to access a plethora of fake legal documents. The company is also setting up its own cryptocurrency.

UK Column started in Plymouth in 2006 as Devonport Column, a self-published newspaper with around 500 readers. Convinced that Congress was involved in an elaborate scheme to lie to people, editor Brian Gerrish, a retired Navy Lieutenant, made it his mission to print the truth as he saw it.

Gerrish, a devout Christian and author of several books on theology, is overly focused on the legal system and corruption in the Bilderberg Group. The annual gathering of world powers, which began in 1954 at the Hotel de Bilderberg, was originally intended to prevent another world war. According to Gerrish and various conspiracy theorists, the group’s lack of transparency points to the creation of the New World Order and global elite.

Gerrish took part in numerous protests against what he believed to be this elite, and in 2011 he joined the British Constitutional Group, which is attempting to arrest citizens of judges presiding over people who do not pay parliamentary taxes.

Gerrish and UK Column, who have been ignoring for years, including losing an independent candidate in local elections, are now gaining popularity thanks to their willingness to jump into the anti-vacs train. In response to the vaccine launch between the ages of 12 and 17, the newspaper website posted a live discussion that children may be at serious risk to both vaccinated and vaccinated adults. There is no scientific evidence for this, but it fits the previous child protection agenda.

Elements of QAnon and common law are combined into various anti-vax groups, who are convinced that the government is using the Covid vaccine to harm children and it is their job to prevent it. The Magna Carta 61 group, led by Glaswegian hairdresser Janie Walsh, reported genocide charges to the police and recently seized Edinburgh Castle. The purpose was to return the castle to the rightful owner of an unemployed guard who believed it to be King Arthur.

The majority of Magna Carta 61 group members are self-employed or say they are in the low-wage positions where the lockdown will have the most demographic hit.

Peter Knight, professor of American studies at the University of Manchester, who has studied conspiracy theories, said conspiracy theories are difficult to solve because they are often tied to personal identity.

To counter this, Professor Knight said governments should introduce regulatory measures to force platforms to uphold the kind of standards expected from traditional media and other public forums.

The coexistence of sovereign citizens and QAnon ideologies culminates in a social media post by Darral Pinch, who co-runs the Common Law Court. Pinch and his wife Laraine regularly post various conspiracies on Facebook. From CGI rigging 9/11 to suggesting that random phrases are clues that the queen has been replaced by a satanic cabal.

In April 2020, Finch celebrated the coronation of King John III of Australia, who claimed he was the rightful heir to the British throne. Six months later, the family of Joseph Gregory Hallett (as he is actually known) was interviewed on YouTube, proving that he was neither of royal descent nor heir to the throne.

The Common Law Court hastily withdrawn and suggested they were deceived, but a video posted to Facebook this year showed other members of the organization and the Magna Carta 61 group attending the inauguration of the man they claim to be King Arthur.

Investigation revealed that this man was Gareth Barrett, 41, a self-proclaimed proximity protection expert from Taunton. Barrett previously claimed to be a SAS member and now owns a business called the Kingsman Secret Service.

Barrett has previously photographed with Hallett, and King Arthur’s inauguration photo featuring a man who appears to be the UK Column’s staff writer.

Since September, Barrett has issued several manifestos through his Magna Carta Telegram group, advising his followers to stop paying bills and parliamentary taxes, which many are now doing because Donald Trump claims he has overturned UK legislation. The reasoning behind this is that Trump (probably) co-owns the Commonwealth with the so-called King John III.

When approached for comment, the Interior Ministry said freedom to protest within the law is a fundamental part of democracy.

However, the spokesperson added: Police must expedite the small number of selfish protesters whose actions endanger the public.

Gareth Barrett, Brian Gerrish and UK Column requested comment but did not respond.

This story was published in collaboration with the media nonprofit The Citizens.

