US says in talks with allies to get Iran to agree to nuclear deal





Oct. 31 (Reuters) – The United States was “absolutely in tune” with Britain, Germany and France to bring Iran back into a nuclear deal, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, but he added that it was not clear whether Tehran was willing to join the talks in a “meaningful way”.

Blinken’s remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday come a day after the United States, Germany, France and Britain urged Iran to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal in order to “d ‘avoid dangerous escalation’. Read more

The deal, under which Iran cut back on nuclear work seen as a risk of developing nuclear weapons in return for a lifting of global sanctions, collapsed in 2018 after President Donald Trump pulled out of the United States. United, urging Tehran to violate the uranium enrichment limits set by the Pact.

“It really depends on Iran’s willingness to do it,” Blinken said of Iran’s reintegration into nuclear talks. “All of our countries, working with Russia and China for that matter, firmly believe that this would be the best way forward,” he added.

The nuclear deal is not the only point of contention between Iran and the United States. The United States on Friday issued a new round of Iran-related sanctions tied to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps drone program that it says threatens regional stability. Read more

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on modernizing US diplomacy during a speech by the Department of States Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia, United States, October 27, 2021. REUTERS / LeahMillis / Pool

Read more

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States would “respond” to actions Iran has taken against Washington’s interests, including drone strikes. Read more

Leaders of the United States, Britain, France and Germany, hoping to persuade Tehran to stop enriching uranium to near military-grade levels, said on Saturday they wanted a negotiated solution.

“But we don’t yet know if Iran is ready to come back to engage in any meaningful way,” Blinken said on Sunday. “But if not, if not, then we are together looking at all the options needed to deal with this problem.”

Iran’s foreign minister said separately on Sunday that if the United States is serious about joining Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Biden could simply issue an “executive order,” the Iranian newspaper reported.

“It suffices for Biden to issue an executive decree tomorrow and they (the United States) announce that they will join the pact from the moment his predecessor leaves the agreement,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said. “If there is a serious will in Washington to return to the deal, there is no need for all of these negotiations at all.”

Talks between Iran and world powers to save the deal, which began in April, are expected to resume in late November, the Islamic Republic’s top nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Jonanthan Landay in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/blinken-says-us-talks-with-allies-getting-iran-agree-nuclear-deal-2021-10-31/

