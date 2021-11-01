Two Coatbridge students from WorldSkills UK Finalist at New College Lanarkshire





Two students from Coatbridge will fly the flags of Scotland and New College Lanarkshire during the WorldSkills UK final next month.

Imogen Wright and Taylor Williamson, along with 22 other finalists from the NCL, participate in an annual skill contest where students and apprentices from across the UK compete for medals in their chosen trade discipline.

Unlike previous competitions, this year’s finals will be held at 23 venues in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales, one of which is NCL’s Motherwell campus.

The Lanarkshire Live app is now available for download.

24/7/365 Get the latest news, features, entertainment, sports and the latest news on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic in your area.

The free download brings you the latest breaking news and exclusive articles, and allows you to customize your page with the sections that matter most to you.

Don’t miss the beats of Lanarkshire by going to the App Store – iOS – Android

Imogen Wright is a finalist in the CAD category for the Mechanical Engineering: Event.

The 21-year-old studied HND computer-aided drafting and design at the University Motherwell campus.

Imogen told Lanarkshire Live: Since I started college, I’ve had the best support from all the instructors on the CAD team to help my skills reach the current level.

Taylor Williamson is a finalist in digital construction in the 2021 Finals.

I am proud to be selected as a finalist and thank you for the fruits of your efforts over the past few years.

I’ve seen the level of talent and dedication of my past competitors, so I’m looking forward to starting and preparing for the challenge.

We believe participating in this competition is a great opportunity to test and develop your technical skills while improving your ability to work under pressure.

Taylor Williamson is a finalist in digital construction in the 2021 Finals.

The 21-year-old studied HND Computer-Aided Architectural Design and Technology (CAADT) at NCLs Motherwell campus.

Taylor said: I am very excited to be part of the NCL team competing in the WorldSkills UK Finals.

More related articles

I think WorldSkills is a fantastic way to prove our skills to potential employers as well as ourselves.

“Competition also helps to unveil the digital construction process and raise awareness of this part of the construction sector.

We informed you earlier this week that there are 24 finalists in the annual technical contest, where students and apprentices from across the UK compete for medals in their chosen trade field.

This year, unlike usual, finals will be held in 23 locations in Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales, with New College Lanarkshires Motherwell campus being one of them.

NCL will be hosting 7 of the 64 disciplines of WorldSkills UK at the Motherwell campus on 17th and 18th November, showcasing many of the digital skills taught at the university.

More related articles

Most of the finalists representing the university will compete on the Motherwell campus, two students will travel for a commercial makeover at Coleg Cambria, Wales, and compete in the Electronic Security Systems competition at Skills for Security Offices in Cheshire.

The NCL claimed the title of Best British in the WorldSkills UKs National Finals in 2013, 2014 and 2019, and finished in the top three in 2015, 2017 and 2018. There were no WorldSkills UK regional qualifiers or finals in 2020. due to an epidemic.

The winners of all delegated finals will be revealed at an event hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern at her bento studio on Friday, November 26th.

*Don’t miss the latest headlines around Lanarkshire. Sign up for our newsletter here.

And did you know Lanarkshire Live is on Facebook? Please continue to like and share!

More related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/in-your-area/lanarkshire/two-coatbridge-students-among-new-25304628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos