The US Meteorological Administration has issued a yellow weather warning to the National Instruments, stating that tornadoes may have already hit the UK today.





The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to prepare for big waves along the coast. Photo: Russell Pritchard / Presseye

The yellow alert is for weather conditions from 12:15 AM to 10 AM on Mondays. This applies to Antrim County, Down County, Londonderry County and North West England.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that high winds could disrupt travel.

It also warned that tornadoes may have hit parts of the UK today.

The weather forecast said Monday morning that road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely to experience some delays, some bus and train services will be affected and some trips will take longer.

It also warns of delays for high-flanked vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, and says some short-term outages and other services may occur.

In addition, some coastal routes, shorelines and coastal communities may be affected by splashes and/or large waves and damage to trees.

The weather forecast predicted strong winds or heavy winds for many coastal areas in the early hours of Monday, ending late Monday morning. Winds are quite extensive, with gusts of 50 to 60 miles per hour along the coast and will reach 70 miles per hour in the most exposed areas. Inland gusts are expected to peak at 40 s per hour or as low as 50 s.

The warning comes as the weather service warns that tornadoes are not a problem in parts of the UK today.

Gusts of over 80 miles per hour were recorded with reports of wind damage that could disrupt travel.

Yellow warnings for wind and rain span large areas in the West and elsewhere and are likely to be more.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said the Bureau of Meteorology could not confirm tornadoes, but would not rule them out.

We have a deep Atlantic region of low pressure that produces a lot of rain and gusts across the country, especially in the south of England, he said.

We have seen some reports of damage from very strong gusts and winds off the south coast.

There is no doubt that there will be localized, short funnel clouds or tornadoes.

Over the past few days we’ve seen some reports and photos of tornado-like funnel clouds and water vents.

Tornadoes occur when a funnel cloud expands from the cloud base to the ground, Morgan said.

He added that wind speeds of 87 mph were recorded from an exposed location on the Isle of Portland in Dorset, with gusts of 60 mph across Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire and Sussex.

We can’t confirm if there was a (tornado), but there are reports of wind damage, Morgan added.

These kinds of situations are sometimes suitable for generating tornadoes, so we can’t rule them out, and there is some evidence to suggest that there were some.

