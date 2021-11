British Police Call for End of Sexist Canteen Culture to Restore Public Trust | police

The head of the organization representing the police said that in order to regain public trust, the British police force’s sexist and misogynistic canteen culture must be eradicated.

England and Wales Police Federation president John Apter added that the British military acknowledged the problem with female police officers’ behavior in receiving sexist nicknames and derogatory comments and needed to be entrusted with history books.

After Wayne Couzens was sentenced for the murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard, police were described by former Nottinghamshire Police Chief Susannah Fish as institutionally misogynistic. Fish said she was sexually assaulted by her colleagues while she was in the police force.

Representing more than 130,000 police officers, Apter wrote for the Sunday Times:

Cultural change is by no means easy, and it’s not limited to the police, but just because it’s not easy doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. Doing nothing is not an option.

Couzens was sentenced to life in prison for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Everard. He was an active duty police officer at the time and used a warrant and handcuffs to kidnap her.

He had a history of lewd nudity and was nicknamed the rapist by his colleagues.

Apter said the killings damaged public trust in the police.

The horrific murder of Sarah Everards has affected our relationship with the public. Everyone in the police has to face it. It is not enough to say that this is the behavior of a wicked man deserving of rot in prison.

We must show through our actions as well as our words that sexism and misogyny have no place in the police.

Last week the Independent Office for Police Conduct, a police watchdog agency, said five officers from four counties were being disciplined for social media sharing messages about the Everards killer.

Apter added. Misophobia is not just a women’s problem, it’s a problem for all of us. Too often there is silence when this happens. By not taking these actions, we fail each other and the wider society.

We must entrust to history books a part of our kiosk culture with sexist nicknames and derogatory remarks. When a joke crosses the line and becomes sexist, pejorative or homophobic, the joke is no longer a joke and needs to be readjusted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/31/uk-police-sexist-canteen-culture The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos