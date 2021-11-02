Brexit News: New licenses for French trawlers to ease fishing as DUP blames bus attacks





French-British fisheries: signs of further expansion despite Macron-Johnson meeting in Rome

The Jersey government has issued nearly 50 additional licenses to French boats that can fish in the sea in an apparent effort to evade the Paris sanctions threat.

This comes after Britain threatened to sue France within 48 hours for its fishing rights.

The 49 temporary permits issued by Jersey today add to the 66 permanent permits granted last week, bringing the total number of French vessels permitted to operate in the region since Brexit to 162. But it’s unclear whether the move will be enough to stop Paris-threatening measures, such as blocking British ships in French ports.

Elsewhere earlier, buses were hijacked by armed and masked men and set on fire in a union-dominated area in Northern Ireland’s Newtownards. DUP’s Sir Jeffrey Donaldson replied that efforts to eliminate the Northern Ireland Protocol would not be distracted by thugs and hoodies.

Matt Mathers1 Nov 2021 09:26

1635759145 Full Report: London threatens Paris with legal action

Foreign Minister Liz Truss has given the French government a 48-hour deadline to withdraw the threat to Britain over a post-Brexit fishing license.

Our Policy Correspondent, Jon Stone, provides the following detailed information:

Matt Mathers1 Nov 2021 09:32

1635760276 What did Macron say on Sunday?

Emmanuel Macron warns on Sunday: Britain must ground itself in post-Brexit fishing disputes. Otherwise, France warned it would trigger trade retaliation. The ball is in the English court.

My colleagues Rob Merrick and Alastair Jamieson provide more detailed information.

Matt Mathers1 Nov 2021 09:51

1635760586 UK/France What is the latest episode on a fishing rod?

Britain and France are once again at odds over the post-Brexit fishing rights in the English Channel.

The most recent part of the feud began on Wednesday when French maritime authorities captured and detained the Scottish scallop trawler Cornelis-Gert Jan on charges of fishing without a license in Normandy’s port of Le Harve and fines a second boat. To interfere with vessel inspections.

My colleague Joe Sommerlad reports:

Matt Mathers1 Nov 2021 09:56

1635761424 Owners of British fishing boats detained in France were ordered to pay $150,000 before they left.

While disputes over fishing licenses intensify, owners of British trawlers seized by France will have to pay bail of over 125,000 before they can return to England.

Peter Allen received the following dispatch from Paris.

Matt Mathers1 November 2021 10:10

1635762983 Ask anything with John Lentul

Tensions between Britain and France escalated dramatically over the weekend, but the post-Brexit fishery has been quiet for months.

Do you have a hot question about what the dispute is, or a broader question about Brexit? As usual, our Chief Political Commentator, John Rentoul, is waiting to chat.

Matt Mathers1 November 2021 10:36

1635763860 Armed man kidnapped and torch bus in Loyalist region of Northern Ireland

A bus was hijacked and set on fire in an attack by politicians involved with loyalist opposition to the Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

The incident took place around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the Abbott Drive area of ​​Newtown Naz.

Two masked and armed men got on the bus, poured fuel into the vehicle and set it on fire.

The driver got off the bus safely, but he was greatly shaken in the accident.

The attack in a union-dominated area occurred on a day set by the DUP in the early fall to evacuate Stormont’s institution if major changes to the protocol were not secured.

The DUP has not yet withdrawn the minister from the administration, arguing that efforts to dismantle the controversial Irish Sea border are underway.

Matt Mathers1 November 2021 10:51

1635765342DUP: Terrorism will not remove the protocol’

DUP President Jeffrey Donaldson said terrorism would do nothing to get rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol after an armed, masked man hijacked and burned a bus in Northern Ireland.

In a tweet, he said there was no justification for people to take guns on the streets and damage property.

Violence and terrorism will do nothing to get rid of the NI protocol. Political action has made progress and should be allowed to continue. Violence has no place here.

The attack in the union-dominated area of ​​Newtownards Abbot Drive occurred on a day set by the DUP as an early fall to evacuate the institution in Stormont if major changes to the protocol were not secured.

Matt Mathers1 11:15 Nov 2021

1635766148 Ulster Union Party: Totally shameful and depressing’

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said bus rides in Netown Ward caused damage to their communities.

He said it was a completely shameful, gloomy and foolish act of thugs and criminals. This helps to troubleshoot problems with the protocol in some way.

Matt Mathers1 11:29 Nov 2021

1635766617 Request information from the police

The Northern Ireland Police Department is requesting information after a fire broke out on a bus in Northern Ireland.

Anyone who has witnessed the incident or has information about it is being asked to contact the police on 01/11/21, citing reference 444, 101.

Matt Mathers1 November 2021 11:36

