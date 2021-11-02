COVID is on the decline in the United States, but some areas are still experiencing outbreaksExBulletin





Ahead of the holidays, coronavirus cases are on the decline, but the United States remains stuck in a cycle of regional epidemics, even in heavily vaccinated northern states. Can boosters and childhood vaccines make a dent?

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The number of Americans hospitalized for COVID is now less than half of what it was in early September. This is good news, but it masks some hot spots, especially in the northern half of the country. NPR’s Will Stone reports.

WILL STONE, BYLINE: If only it looked like the end of the delta wave at Dr. Andy Dunn’s hospital. Instead, Wyoming Medical Center, the state’s largest hospital, faces its biggest pandemic surge.

ANDY DUNN: In my 12 years in the hospital, it’s by far the busiest. We are seeing more COVID patients, and we are seeing sicker COVID patients.

STONE: It’s not so much a surprise as it is predictable tragedy. Dunn says they started planning months ago.

ANDY DUNN: For what we all expected predictably, due to the contagiousness of the delta variant combined with our low vaccination rate.

PIERRE: About 44% of Wyoming’s population is fully vaccinated, which puts it behind almost every other state. In fact, the pandemic still rages across much of Mountain West, from Idaho to Colorado to Utah.

ANGELA DUNN: We’re definitely in crisis.

STONE: Dr. Angela Dunn heads the Salt Lake County Department of Health.

ANGELA DUNN: When a patient needs an intensive care bed, it takes us two to three hours because they’re all full. Usually it takes 10 minutes.

STONE: But she says a lot of the public doesn’t seem to realize how serious the situation is. Utah’s vaccination rate is in the lower half of the states, and Dunn says very few people show up for an injection more. Most of those who want boosters.

ANGELA DUNN: These are the people who initially got their vaccine very early, and they were thrilled to do so. So we’re seeing a lot more requests for booster doses than first doses at this point.

PIERRE: Nationally, this is what the pandemic looks like. Cases have fallen in the south, but many parts of the north are seeing a slight increase or trying to prevent an increase, even in heavily vaccinated areas like the northeast. Vermont, for example, is about 70% vaccinated. A doctor there, Rick Hildebrant at Rutland Regional Medical Center, says they have treated more COVID patients in the past month than ever before.

RICK HILDEBRANT: But we’ve never seen the kind of scenarios you’ve seen in other parts of the country where hospital systems have just been overwhelmed by COVID.

PIERRE: The state has added more beds to deal with the pressure, but that’s mainly due to other types of patients, as well as staff shortages with superimposed COVID. And Hildebrant says those who have COVID in their hospital …

HILDEBRANT: Usually you can trace cases to an unvaccinated individual who has spread the virus in a small group.

PIERRE: Vermont shows that even a relatively well-vaccinated state is still vulnerable, says Dr. Tim Lahey of the University of Vermont Medical Center.

TIM LAHEY: I think we were all hoping that if you got vaccinated, you know, 99% of your 60s, 70s, 80s and most of the rest of the population, that would be it. Good night for COVID. And clearly, it is not.

PIERRE: But so many vaccinated elderly people have protected hospitals from the kind of disaster seen elsewhere.

LAHEY: There are absolutely Vermonters who never ended up in the hospital because they got the vaccine.

PIERRE: As the weather gets colder and more people congregate indoors and travel, other well-vaccinated places could see an increase as well. Dr David Rubin is doing COVID modeling at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, but he says that so far this fall, even when cases have increased, the outbreaks haven’t got out of hand.

DAVID RUBIN: That gives you cautious optimism that some of these more vaccinated areas in the north might prove to be somewhat resilient during the holiday season.

STONE: Rubin says this next step in the immunization campaign, when children start getting immunized, could make a huge difference in the months to come.

RUBIN: And, for me, probably offers the greatest hope that our worst days are behind us.

STONE: But in places where many adults are still unvaccinated, he says the data is unassailable. More and more people are dying, hospitals are overrun and the return to normalcy is slow and painful.

Will Stone, NPR News.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created under rushed deadlines by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1051215560/covid-is-down-in-the-u-s-but-some-regions-are-still-experiencing-outbreaks The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos