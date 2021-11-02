EU final negotiations to settle UK-French fishing dispute





Brussels joined the final talks Monday to settle the escalating dispute between Britain and France over fishing rights after Brexit, and French President Emmanuel Macron urged France to end the threatening sanctions against Britain while negotiations continue. .

Paris has blocked British fishing boats from landing their catch in French ports and has pledged to tighten inspections of British imports from midnight Monday unless the Boris Johnson government grants more licenses to French ships. However, President Macron said hours before the deadline that he would delay the action “to give a chance” to a meeting that was due to continue on Tuesday.

He said at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow that “we will not impose sanctions while negotiations continue.” “The next few hours are important. . . I understand that the British will come to us with different offers.”

Britain’s Brexit Minister David Frost will meet the French European Minister in Paris later this week, it was announced late Monday.

Tensions over fishing rights are escalating after the UK failed to issue permits for some small French fishing vessels in British waters, a key component of the EU-British trade deal.

Paris accused Britain of issuing only half of the fishing licenses France could get under the agreement. London has issued fishing permits to 1,673 EU vessels in the exclusive economic zone since 31 December last year, which it claims represents 98% of EU applications. France claims that 90% is approved and the remaining 10% is used primarily for French boats.

The British claim they have refused to issue licenses only to fishing vessels that have failed to prove they have operated in British waters before Brexit, while the French claim that London is deliberately delaying the process and targeting fishing vessels from France.

Both sides accused each other of using the dispute over fish for domestic political purposes. Macron is accused of inciting a debate for domestic political gain ahead of next year’s presidential election. Meanwhile, the French say Johnson is targeting France to distract attention from Brexit.

President Macron spoke with Johnson at the climate summit on Monday and said he was confident the British Prime Minister would take France’s proposal seriously so that the talks could be successful. “The results have been so slow in 10 months and if the system works with this new method, you should give it a chance.”

The European Commission said on Monday that a videoconference “will be convened by the Commission. . . Commission, France, UK and [the Channel islands of] It allows for quick solutions to unsolved problems, both jersey and guernsey.”

Paris wants more licenses for fishing boats, but British officials have argued that the meeting will not settle the dispute unless the French side presents new evidence of historic fishing activity.

suggestion

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Monday that Britain was prepared to take legal action against France, warning that Britain would not “overthrow” as a “totally unreasonable threat”.

Downing Street said it had a “strong contingency plan in place” if France poses a threat. “We hope they continue to be free from the threats they pose,” the spokesperson said.

EU diplomats welcomed the commission’s involvement in the conflict. One diplomat said Brussels’ decision to settle the dispute was “a good move and [I] I hope you can find a solution.”

A UK government spokeswoman welcomed Paris’s announcement on Tuesday that it would not proceed with the proposed action.

“As we have consistently said, we are ready to continue the focused discussion of the fishery, including considering new evidence to support the rest of the license application,” they said.

“We welcome France’s acknowledgment that in-depth discussions are needed to address the various difficulties in UK-EU relations. Lord Frost accepted. [France’s Europe minister] At the invitation of Clément Beaune, we are looking forward to the discussion in Paris on Thursday.”

Post-Brexit UK Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with post-Brexit developments with this unique weekly insight from Public Policy Editor Peter Foster and Senior FT Writer. Sign up here.

Post-Brexit disputes over fishing licenses are part of a broader grievance that has led Johnson to confront Macron.

The French president was outraged by the UK’s attempt to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the UK’s withdrawal agreement with the EU. The problem of migrants crossing the English Channel is another problem.

EU-UK talks to improve the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol continue this week, with key negotiators on both sides stepping up their investigation.

“I am increasingly concerned that the UK government will refuse to get involved and start a path of confrontation,” Maros Sepkovic, vice president of the committee responsible for bloc negotiations, told The Daily Telegraph.

Brussels officials believe that after the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, it is now inevitable that Johnson will activate the Article 16 “null” mechanism in the protocol, pushing both sides further into a trade war.

Frost, in the foreword to the Policy Exchange document on the Protocol, argued that the Johnson administration entered into a contract with the EU on the basis of “extreme weakness”.

“The EU’s insistence that these agreements should be treated like any other custom and single market rule destroyed community consensus well before four years ago, regardless of its enormous political, economic and identity sensitivities. ” he wrote.

trade secret

The FT has revised Trade Secrets, a must-read daily briefing on the changing face of international trade and globalization.

Register here to understand the countries, companies and technologies shaping the new global economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/56e3d3fb-2be9-46c5-9779-10cc2d099649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos