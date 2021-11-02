US expresses concern over reports of escalating war in Ethiopia





WASHINGTON

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was alarmed on Monday by reports that forces from Ethiopia’s Tigray region advanced in Dessie and Kombolcha, two towns in neighboring Amhara.

All parties must stop military operations and begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions, Blinken wrote in a Twitter post.

The Ethiopian government on Monday accused the Tigrayan forces of carrying out large-scale killings and destruction of property.

The terrorist [Tigray Peoples Liberation Front] The TPLF group infiltrated Kombolcha at night, killing more than 100 young people, federal government spokesman Legesse Tulu said in a statement on Fana Broadcasting Corporate, the public media outlet.

The terrorist group destroyed private and public property in the towns of Dessie and Kombolcha, according to the statement in Amharic.

VOA was unable to independently verify the government’s accusation. A request to Billene Seyoum, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson, went unanswered.

Speaking to Reuters News Agency on a satellite phone from an undisclosed location, TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda denied government claims that civilians were killed. He said that the Tigrayan forces did not have to kill the young people and that there was no resistance in Kombolcha.

General Tsadkan Gebretensae, a member of the Central Command of the Tigrayan forces, said on Monday that the government is giving Tigray no choice but to fight.

Residents search the rubble of a destroyed building at the scene of an airstrike in Mekelle, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, on October 28, 2021.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appeared to issue a general call to arms to the public on Sunday, saying all Ethiopians should march with all the weapons and resources they have to defend, repel and bury the TPLF terrorist.

They [the federal government] don’t give us any other opportunities, Tsadkan said in an interview with Tigray TV, the regional public media outlet. They want us to end this with war. So it will end with war and the obstacles that were in place to end it with war are now disappearing.

The Oromo Liberation Army, or OLA, another group fighting the federal government, claimed it had captured the town of Kemise, located 53 kilometers south of Kombolcha. Both labeled by the government as terrorist groups, the Tigrayan forces and the OLA united in the fight against the central government.

The conflict that began in November 2020 between the federal government and the TPLF has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions. According to the United Nations, around 2.5 million people have fled their homes, many seeking refuge in neighboring countries like Sudan.

The UN has said more than 5 million people are in need of humanitarian aid, but it has not had access to Tigray for two weeks. No convoy of humanitarian supplies has entered Tigray since October 18. Fuel for the humanitarian response has not come in since early August, according to a report by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

