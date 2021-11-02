British-French rivalry puts the West at risk





This week is the week for Boris Johnson to unite the world against climate change. However, the British Prime Minister is distracted by a bitter debate with France about fish and enters COP26.

The sniper and rivalry between Britain and France has become a serious international problem. The June G7 summit took place against the backdrop of another French-British conflict over Northern Ireland.

Every minor disagreement between the two countries seems to escalate into an exchange of threats and insults. The underlying problem is not fish or Northern Ireland. Brexit. Simply put, Johnson needs it to succeed, and French President Emmanuel Macron needs it to fail.

In a leaked letter from French Prime Minister Jean Castex to the European Commission, he said it was important to prove to European public opinion that the cost of leaving the European Union is greater than what remains. suggested Britain has seized this as evidence that Paris is trying to punish Britain for Brexit. The French claim that this is a deliberate misunderstanding.

The British government’s eagerness to give the letter its worst luster speaks for itself. While Prime Minister Johnson is on an upswing after a successful Conservative party meeting, polls show the British public is of the opinion that Brexit was a mistake. When asked if they thought it was right or wrong for the UK to leave the EU, 49% were wrong and 38% said they were right. Another recent poll found that 53% believe Brexit drove inflation.

This shift in public opinion could cause problems for Johnson, especially during the winter when inflation and shortages worsen. This makes the clash with Macron so tempting. If France threatens to slow the shipment of British goods through its strait ports, a subsequent shortage could arise from the bloody minds of the French rather than an essential flaw in Brexit.

The UK government also appears to be preparing to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was part of the Brexit agreement. Arguments with France could allow Johnson to argue that these changes were not a malignant move in the UK but a response to France’s uncompromising attitude.

Macron, like Johnson, is under extreme political pressure. He faces the April presidential election. Far-right rising star Eric Zemour has repeatedly asserted that “Britain wins or loses Brexit”. Macron must break that idea.

The signing of Aukus, a secretly negotiated security agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States, took a serious blow to France. One US official put it this way: “France believed that Brexit had made Britain meaningless and that we would bypass London. Then they discovered that we had a secret deal with the British behind the scenes.” France’s anger was exacerbated by the loss of a valuable defense contract with Australia.

The pressure on Macron’s government is reflected in the slightly hysterical tone of some recent communications. France’s European Minister, Clément Beaune, argued that the only language the British could understand is power.

Something has to be done to relieve these tensions in a way that lasts more than a few weeks. Ben Juda of the Atlantic Council think tank, a dual French-British citizen, makes a creative proposal that the two countries should form a joint committee to plan cross-channel reconciliation. In an ideal world, such an initiative could pave the way for a new “Entente Cordiale”. This is a 1904 deal that eased the Anglo-French competition in the previous round.

But neither London nor Paris seem ready to solve the problem. Former British ambassador to Paris, Peter Ricketts, predicts that there will be several more years of sniping before relations eventually improve.

The western alliance can’t afford it. The poison between Britain and France is easy to spread and infect NATO, G7 and international negotiations on everything from climate change to trade.

The Anglo-French friction will also make it more difficult to forge a common Western position in disputes with China and Russia. Thomas Wright of the Brookings Institution is concerned that Britain and France risk becoming “Japan and Korea of ​​Europe.”

In Asia, the US tried to build a bridge between Tokyo and Seoul. Now may be the time for Washington to play the same role between London and Paris. Americans must destroy both illusions. The UK needs to understand that the US sees the EU as an important partner and will ignore Brussels and not favor the “Anglosphere”. France has to accept the fact that the US has to get Britain’s Brexit successful and not treat the UK as a rogue country.

Aukus complicates America’s ability to act as an honest broker. But Biden seemed genuinely regretful for having pushed France blindly and moved quickly to rectify the situation.

The fact that Macron and Johnson clearly value their close relationship with Biden gives America a chance. To use the language of counseling, Americans need to be “ready to intervene.” They must persuade Britain and France to give up their most bizarre threats and work together in the interests of themselves and the wider West.

