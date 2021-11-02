Almost One in Three Republican Says Violence May Be Necessary to Save the United States | Republicans





Nearly a third of Republicans believe violence may be necessary to save the United States, according to a new poll.

Researchers from the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonprofit organization, found that 30% of Republicans agreed with the statement.

Among Americans who believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, which it was not, 39% believe violence may be necessary.

Disturbing statistics show that the post-election resentment that led to the violent insurgency on the United States Capitol on January 6 is still rife.

Republicans are the most likely to believe true American patriots can resort to violence, PRRI found, with just 11% of Democrats and 17% of Independents agreeing with the statement. Of all Americans, 18% agreed.

The PRRI said 2,508 adults, living in all 50 states, were interviewed for the survey between September 16 and September 29.

It’s an alarming finding, Robert Jones, CEO and founder of PRRI, told Yahoo News. I’ve been doing this for a while, decades, and it’s not the kind of conclusion you’re used to seeing as a sociologist, opinion pollster.

Jones said the responses illustrate the large and rapidly increasing polarization in the United States.

As we took the distance [from the 6 January], one would hope that cooler heads would prevail, but we really haven’t seen that, Jones said. On the contrary, it seems people are doubling down and views are kind of getting blocked.

The PRRI poll is not the first to uncover an apparent disposition to violence among Republican voters.

In February, a survey by the American Enterprise Institute found that 39% of Republicans believed that if elected leaders don’t protect America, people should do it themselves, even if it requires violent action.

Among all Americans, 29% agreed with this statement. Some 31% of independent voters and 17% of Democrats believed violent action might be necessary.

More than 650 people have been indicted for their role in the Capitol bombing, in which five people died.

Trump is resisting investigative attempts by a House select committee, most recently suing the National Archives to prevent the release of White House documents.

