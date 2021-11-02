International
U.S. Supreme Court Justices Question Texas Abortion Law Enforcement
The United States Supreme Court on Monday questioned lawyers for abortion providers, the federal government and Texas about the state’s controversial abortion law and may have hinted that it could allow at least one legal challenge to the law.
The Supreme Court heard about three hours of argument over the Texas abortion law, also known as Senate Bill 8, in two lawsuits, one by abortion providers and the other by the US Department of Justice. Both focused on the details of the process surrounding the law and the lawsuits challenging it, not abortion rights or the constitutionality of the law itself.
The law has been in force for two months.
The judges’ question line signaled support for one case and skepticism for the other. In the trial of the abortion providers, the majority of judges rejected the enforcement mechanism that has allowed the law to bypass judicial review so far; in the DOJ lawsuit, they seemed doubtful of the federal government’s claims that it had the right to sue the state over the law.
Notably, Tory Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, who were among five Tory Justices who voted against temporarily blocking SB 8 on September 1 when the law went into effect, did not appear convinced by the defensible mechanism of Texas’ unique app.
There is a loophole that has been exploited here or used here, Kavanaugh said, noting that the same mechanism could be applied to limit other constitutional rights if allowed. It could be the right to freedom of expression. It could be about the free exercise of religious rights. It could be Second Amendment rights, if that position is accepted here.
Texas law, which blocks abortions at around six weeks pregnant, has successfully suspended most constitutionally protected abortions in the state using a unique tactic: prohibiting state officials from enforcing the SB 8 and instead rely on private citizens to prosecute those who violate this. Typically, in prosecutions to overturn laws deemed unconstitutional, courts do not block the laws themselves, they block their application. Since SB 8 is not enforced by any state official, opponents seeking to block it have found it difficult to focus and name the correct defendants.
Josh Blackman, professor of constitutional law at South Texas College of Law Houston, said trying to interpret Supreme Court justices’ comments during oral argument can be tricky, but not this time around.
It wasn’t cryptic. It was pretty blatant, Blackman said. I think the clinics will win by 6-3.
Blackman said he was surprised at how strongly the judges favored the suppliers’ case in their comments on Monday. He said he wasn’t sure exactly what their order would entail, but was confident the court would rule in their favor.
Elizabeth Sepper, a law professor at the University of Texas at Austin, agreed the judges left strong clues about how they would rule.
After that argument, the best prediction is probably to get a relatively narrow decision in favor of abortion providers that will allow them to continue their action, Sepper said. She predicts the Supreme Court will allow clerks to be ordered to stop registering cases in order to block the law.
The courts as weapons
Marc Hearron, an attorney for a coalition of abortion providers, said during the proceedings that the law uses the courts in a way that was not designed to violate the constitutional right to abortion.
It is the rules created by the Texas legislature that turn the courts into a weapon that can be used to override constitutional rights, he said.
Hearron argued that lawsuits challenging SB 8 should be able to target Texas officials, state court judges, clerks and private parties because they are acting on behalf of the state. But Texas Attorney General Judd Stone rejected the idea, saying the state was explicitly prohibited from enforcing the law and private citizens could sue on their own. Because no official is enforcing the law, he said the state is protected from the kind of relief that the United States and abortion providers seek.
Stone also defended the ability of citizens to sue for abortions banned by SB 8, arguing that they can show they were injured because they could suffer “extreme contempt” that could cause “harm. psychological ”.
Much of Monday’s discussion centered on how this enforcement mechanism could be replicated to have a chilling effect on other constitutionally protected rights: not only abortion rights, but possession as well. guns, press freedom and same-sex marriage.
Kavanaugh urged Texas on this point.
We can assume that this will apply at all levels in the same way, as the Firearms Policy Coalition says, to all constitutional rights? he asked Pierre. The Firearms Policy Coalition has said in a filing in the Abortion Providers case that it is speaking out against the way the law is enforced for fear that it may infringe any other highly controversial constitutional right.
Pierre said yes. When in a hurry, he said imitation laws, even compared to other constitutional rights and with much higher penalties, should be protected from similar legal challenges.
Kavanaugh posed a hypothetical question to Stone: Let’s say anyone who sells an AR-15 is liable for a million dollars to any citizen. … Would that kind of legislation be exempt from pre-enforcement review by a federal court?
Stone replied that he would, unless Congress changed the jurisdiction of federal courts to do so.
Judge Elena Kagan refuted this point.
Isn’t that the goal of a right that you don’t have to ask Congress for? Kagan said.
During the second hearing, the Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism about the standing or the right to prosecute in the case. Chief Justice John Roberts called his argument “as broad as it gets”.
Kagan suggested the court could only rule on the suppliers’ case, not the Justice Department’s case, to avoid the vagueness of whether the federal government can directly sue Texas for blocking SB. 8.
“Yes [abortion providers] were to prevail, we wouldn’t even have to rule on the US v Texas case which is very complicated for other reasons, Kagan said. We could just leave it like that. “
In response, the lawyer for the abortion providers asked the court that if it does not restore the injunction in the US case, it is now issuing interim measures against the execution, as the laws are clearly unconstitutional. . “
“This is an unusual trial. The United States does not lightly invoke an authority like this to sue a state,” said US Attorney General Elizabeth Prelogar. “If Texas is correct that it can set aside the precedents of this Court … then no constitutional right is secure.”
The future is far from clear
It remains to be seen how the judges will vote. A decision is unlikely to come on the same day as the hearing, but could be made soon. The three Liberal Supreme Court justices and Tory Chief Justice John Roberts voted to temporarily block the law in September. If Barrett and Kavanaugh sided with them now, it would likely put enough voices in place to temporarily block law enforcement.
However, even if the law is ultimately overturned, abortion advocates fear that the right to abortion will still be seriously compromised. On December 1, the Supreme Court is expected to hear another high-profile abortion case: Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization. Many expect abortion rights to be invoked in this case and fear that Roe v. Wade who, with subsequent decisions, asserts a person’s right to abortion before fetal viability, can be overturned.
Abortion rights are truly under threat like never before, Amy Hagstrom Miller, head of Whole Womans Health, the main plaintiff in the provider lawsuit, told a press conference after the hearing. Doctors have been forced to deny hundreds of patients the abortion care they need and deserve. Texans have been forced to stay pregnant against their will or to leave the state for treatment.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told a news conference he was grateful to be in court on Monday to represent anti-abortion views. He responded to a question about concerns about copying laws that could target other rights, such as gun ownership.
For me, the focus is on this case, Paxton said, stressing that every state is responsible for acting from the views of its own constituents. I am happy to represent this state on this particular issue, and we will continue to do so.
Just outside the courthouse, anti-abortion groups who gathered to sing and pray for the court to uphold the law met resistance from reproductive rights activists who called the Texas law violation of the body of women.
Under SB 8, individuals or groups who have been successfully prosecuted may face penalties of at least $ 10,000. If maintained, it ends access to abortion for millions of people across the state.
The law has already stopped thousands of abortions in the state. All Texas abortion providers have had to shut down most of the procedures they previously offered, with some ceasing to offer abortions, even those permitted under SB 8. Since then, those seeking abortions have sought services. in other states, forming backlogs of Texas patients. desperate for the procedure.
Correction, November 1, 2021: A previous version of this story misspelled the name of the Solicitor General of the United States. It’s Elizabeth Prelogar, not Prolegar.
Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, non-partisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations, and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in the journalism of the Tribune. Find a full list of them here.
